Jennifer Lawrence cuts a stylish figure as she leaves a London cinema after a Q&A for her new movie

Jennifer Lawrence cut a typically stylish figure on Saturday as she emerged from London’s Picturehouse Central cinema after a Q&A for her new film Causeway.

The actress, 32, wore a smart black cardigan over a crisp white tee for the outing and paired it with black bootleg pants.

Jennifer shaded her eyes with some trendy dark shades and kept her jewelry to a minimum to match her simple ensemble.

The Hollywood star rounded out her black and white look with a pair of barely visible black heels.

Meanwhile, she let go of her sleek caramel locks for the occasion, while highlighting her features with a neutral makeup palette.

Jennifer appeared in a good mood as she beamed as she walked out, keeping her security close by.

The star grabbed a pen as she happily signed autographs for the crowd that had gathered to catch a glimpse of the Hunger Games actress.

Her appearance comes after the emotional first trailer for Causeway featuring Jennifer and Brian Tyree Henry was released on Thursday.

The minute and a half clip didn’t reveal too much of the plot for the A24 film, but there were some very poignant scenes between the two actors’ characters.

In it, Jennifer stars as an American soldier named Lynsey who sustains a traumatic brain injury while fighting in Afghanistan and struggles to adjust to life back home in New Orleans.

Brian, 40, plays her boyfriend James as they confide in each other as they try to navigate the next phase of their respective lives.

The most riveting scene came when Lynsey and James shared an emotional hug during a nighttime swim.

Causeway also stars Jayne Houdyshell, Linda Emond, Stephen McKinley Henderson, Frederick Weller, Russell Harvard and Will Pullen.

Sweet: The emotional first trailer for Causeway starring Jennifer Lawrence and Brian Tyree Henry was released on Thursday

Tough times: Jennifer, 32, stars as an American soldier named Lynsey who sustains a traumatic brain injury while fighting in Afghanistan and struggles to adjust to life back home in New Orleans

It was directed by Lila Neugebauer, who was best known for directing episodes for The Sex Lives Of College Girls, Maid and Room 104, and was written by Luke Goebel, Ottessa Moshfegh and Elizabeth Sanders.

The film premiered at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival last month and received positive reviews with high praise for Jennifer and Brian’s performances.

Causeway will be available to stream on Apple TV+ starting Friday, November 4.

Talented: Brian, 40, plays her boyfriend James as they confide in each other as they try to navigate the next stage of their respective lives