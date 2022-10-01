Jennifer Lawrence and Camila Morrone Cut Seriously Stylish Figures While Walking in New York City

<!–

Jennifer Lawrence and Camila Morrone were spotted getting out in New York City on Saturday afternoon.

The 32-year-old Silver Linings Playbook star and 25-year-old model-turned-actress both cut stylish figures as they strolled the bustling walkways of the Big Apple.

The actresses will both be appearing in high profile film and television projects set to appear in the near future.

Good company: Jennifer Lawrence and Camila Morrone were spotted getting out in New York City on Saturday afternoon

Lawrence wore a checked white-grey overcoat as he spent time with Morrone.

The Hunger Games franchise star also wore a black shirt, as well as matching leggings and shoes.

The Academy Award-winning performer wore a chic beige purse slung over her right shoulder.

Her gorgeous blonde hair was tied up in a loose bun during her outing.

Stylish: Lawrence wore a checked white-grey overcoat while spending time with Morrone

Morrone opted for a dark beige turtleneck which she eventually took off, revealing a jet black long-sleeved shirt.

The Death Wish actress also wore slightly oversized pants to match her top, as well as a set of Adidas sneakers.

Leonardo DiCaprio’s former girlfriend wore stylish sunglasses and carried a fashionable leather wallet over her right shoulder.

Her beautiful dark brown locks were pulled back and matched well with the neutral tones of her outfit.

Jennifer previously starred with Camila’s ex Leonardo DiCaprio in the satire Don’t Look Up, so they may have developed a friendship during filming.

Getting comfy: Morrone opted for a dark beige turtleneck which she eventually took off, revealing a jet black long-sleeved shirt

Lawrence is currently working on the upcoming comedy-drama film No Hard Feelings, in which she will star and produce.

The film follows a person who is hired by a wealthy couple to befriend their socially awkward son.

In addition to the artist, the film will also feature actors such as Matthew Broderick, Laura Benanti and Kyle Mooney.

The physical production of the project started last month and it is currently scheduled for June 16 of next year.

High-profile project: Lawrence is currently working on the upcoming comedy-drama film No Hard Feelings, in which she will star and produce

Morrone is currently preparing for the release of the streaming series Daisy Jones & The Six, in which she will star.

Based on the book of the same name, the series follows the rise and fall of a rock band in the 1970s.

In addition to the artist, the cast of the Reese Witherspoon-produced project includes Riley Keough, Suki Waterhouse and Sam Claflin.

The program is expected to be released on the Amazon Prime Video streaming service at an unspecified date in the future.