Jennifer Lawrence appears to be covered in pet fur as she steps out in NYC

Jennifer Lawrence kept it casual as she stepped out in New York City on Saturday.

The 32-year-old Oscar winner wore a maroon “Clueless” sweatshirt from the iconic movie of the same name, paired with black Free City joggers and brown Ugg slippers.

The star appeared to have animal fur on the front of her sweat.

For the past few weeks, the beauty has been on the set of her new film, No Hard Feelings.

Last week, the star of The Hunger Games filmed multiple scenes around Long Island’s Hamptons neighborhood.

An official recap has not yet been released, but Vogue describes the R-rated romp as “a Harold and Maude-type comedy, based on a Craigslist ad in which a mother sought someone to date her son before he went to college.” .’

No Hard Feelings also stars Matthew Broderick, Kyle Mooney and Laura Benanti. The X-Men actress not only stars in the project, but also acts as one of the producers.

The on-set sighting comes after Lawrence, sometimes referred to as JLaw by fans, recently admitted that she felt a “commodity” after her role in Hunger Games.

‘When I think back now, I can’t think of those years to come, [because there was] just a loss of control,” the actress revealed.

She sure can look elegant: Lawrence seen in London at the Causeway European premiere at the 66th BFI London Film Festival at the BFI Southbank on October 8

She made the comments to Francine Stock during an onstage interview for the London Film Festival’s Screen Talk series.

‘Between The Hunger Games coming out and winning the Oscar [for 2012’s Silver Lining Playbook]I became such a commodity that I felt like every decision was a big, big group decision,” the star noted.

And while speaking to Vogue as the magazine’s cover star in September, she made strong statements about politics.

Her next film, directed by Lila Neugebauer and starring Lawrence and Brian Tyree Henry, Causeway will debut on Apple TV+ on November 4.

The Kentucky native specifically mentioned the problems her father Trump’s support has caused.

“I’ve worked so hard for the past five years to forgive my father and my family and try to understand: It’s different. The information they get is different. Their lives are different,” she said, referring to details conveyed by conservative media.

She told the publication, “I’ve been trying to get over it and I’m really not succeeding. I can not do it.’