Jennifer Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney are simpatico as they hold hands on NYC date night

Jennifer Lawrence appeared to be in a good mood when she went out in New York City with her husband Cooke Maroney on Wednesday.

The Hunger Games alum, 32, and the art gallery director, 38, were seen holding hands as they walked the bustling streets of the Big Apple to eat.

The couple tied the knot in 2019 and welcomed their first child together in 2022. The two have focused on privacy for their baby and have not disclosed the name and official date of birth.

Date night: Jennifer Lawrence, 32, and her husband, Cooke Maroney, 38, were spotted on their way to dinner in New York City on Wednesday

Jennifer kept her outfit stylishly casual for a quiet dinner with her husband, and donned a plain, white, short-sleeved T-shirt.

The Don’t Look Up actress paired the top with beige, loose-fitting pants. To stay comfortable on their walk around town, she slipped into a pair of black flats.

The talented star slung a green crocodile-patterned purse over her right shoulder for a pop of color and to hold a few necessary items like her phone.

Casual: The couple chose to wear comfortable shirts and pants when going out for a quick bite to eat together

Hand in hand: The two lovebirds walked through the city and showed affection for each other by holding hands

To spice up her date night look, the Oscar-winning actress added an assortment of necklaces.

She donned stylish oval sunglasses to protect her eyes when she stepped out into the sun.

Her husband also kept his look simple and casual for the weekday outing. He matched his wife by donning a white T-shirt to keep cool.

The director of the art gallery combined the shirt with blue trousers and put on comfortable sneakers.

He also added black sunglasses as the setting sun shone brightly in the sky. He wore a large silver watch on his left wrist so that he could easily keep track of time.

Conversation: Jennifer and Cooke seemed to be enjoying their quality time together and were spotted during long conversations

Lucky: The couple were first linked in 2018 and tied the knot in a Rhode Island mansion in October 2019

The two lovebirds first crossed paths four years earlier in 2018 after meeting through a mutual friend.

Although the two kept their relationship out of the public eye, a source at the time came forward to: People to weigh in on their dating life.

The insider explained that Jennifer was very happy and that: “She smiles like I’ve never seen her do with any of her previous boyfriends.”

Cooke asked the question and asked the award-winning actress to marry him in February 2019.

Stylish: The award-winning star is often seen in the city with fashionable ensembles

Private: Jennifer and Cooke have chosen to keep their marriage and their child’s life private and out of the public eye

Not coming after she got engaged, Jennifer opened up about her fiancé om Entertainment tonight and how she knew he was the one.

“Well, he’s just the best person I’ve ever met in my entire life,” she said, adding, “It was a very, very easy decision.”

The following year, the two tied the knot in an intimate wedding in October 2019 at a Rhode Island mansion, creating a romantic atmosphere.

Two years after saying, “Yeah,” Jennifer confirmed she was expecting her first child in September 2021. In an interview with Vanity Fairshe weighed that the most important thing is to keep her child out of the public eye.

“Every instinct in my body wants to protect their privacy for the rest of their lives, as much as I can,” the star declared.

Protective: In an interview with Vanity Fair, Jennifer explained that she wants her child’s life to remain very private

Back to work: Jennifer has been cast to star in upcoming military drama, Causeway; pictured in December 2021

After welcoming her first child into the world, the talented actress is ready to jump back into her passion for acting.

Jennifer has been cast to star in the upcoming military drama titled Causeway. The film will premiere in theaters and on Apple TV+, it was reported Variety.

The film is directed by Lila Neugebauer and the drama will be screened next month on September 10 at the Toronto International Film Festival in 2022.