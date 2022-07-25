Jennifer Lawrence and husband Cooke Maroney are seen hand in hand

Jennifer Lawrence was spotted in busy Manhattan with her husband enjoying an afternoon alone.

The Hunger Games actress, 31, and art gallery owner, Cooke Maroney, 38, showed an affectionate PDA holding hands as they strolled around town.

The talented star has stepped into the public spotlight after a brief hiatus from Hollywood and the industry to focus on motherhood.

Still in the honeymoon phase: Jennifer Lawrence was spotted with her husband in busy Manhattan enjoying an afternoon alone together

The Oscar winner kept her looking stylishly casual as she walked the city streets. She pulled on loose-fitting brown trousers that were fastened at the waist with a belt.

The mom of one added a plain white short-sleeved shirt to keep cool in warmer weather.

Jennifer donned a pair of fashionable open-toed sandals to stay comfortable during her outing.

What’s Cooke-ing, handsome? The Hunger Games actress, 31, and art gallery owner, Cooke Maroney, 38, showed an affectionate PDA holding hands as they strolled around town

Hollywood, leave me alone (for a bit): The talented star has stepped into the public spotlight after a brief hiatus from Hollywood and the industry to focus on motherhood

The beauty held her long hair to one side and let the locks fall naturally past her shoulders.

She carried a small brown bag in her hand to keep only a few essentials throughout the day.

To embellish her summer ensemble, the American Hustle star wore two dainty necklaces, one with a light blue, square trim to add a pop of color. The other had a silver chain and contained a small, colorful piece.

Always chic: The Oscar winner kept her looking stylishly casual as she strolled the city streets. She put on loose-fitting brown pants that were fastened with a belt at the waist

No heels on this outing: Jennifer slipped into a pair of fashionable open-toe sandals to stay comfortable during her outing

As she walked under the blazing sun, Jennifer made sure to put on large brown sunglasses.

Jennifer’s husband stayed close to the star and held her hand lovingly. He kept his outfit the same as his wife’s and wore a matching plain white T-shirt.

The art gallery owner added dark blue pants and black and white sneakers to move comfortably through the city streets.