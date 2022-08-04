Jennifer Lawrence and her husband Cooke Maroney at JFK Airport in New York City

Jennifer Lawrence and her husband Cooke Maroney were photographed Wednesday at JFK International Airport in New York City.

The 31-year-old actress and her husband, 38, stayed close to each other as they strolled through the travel hub.

The happy couple tied the knot three years ago and welcomed their first child together earlier this year. The baby’s name has not yet been released to the public.

Lawrence wore a white Stewart House t-shirt and baggy, off-white sweatpants.

The Academy Award winner let her bright blonde hair grow out from under a black and white checkered bucket hat.

Her face was further obscured by a black face mask.

Maroney stayed comfortable in a white long-sleeved t-shirt, navy pants and a set of Vans Old Skool sneakers.

The now-married couple were introduced by mutual friends and initially started dating in 2018.

The actress was previously involved with her X-Men franchise colleagues Nicholas Hoult and Darren Aronofsky, who directed her in the film Mother!

The couple dated for a year before it was announced that Lawrence was engaged in February 2019.

The actress and her husband made their union official at a wedding ceremony held in Rhode Island that same year.

It was later revealed that the actress was pregnant in September last year.

Lawrence finally gave birth to her baby last February, whose name is still unknown to the public.

Although she has mainly focused on motherhood, the actress is currently preparing for the release of her next film, Causeway.

The artist will appear in the upcoming feature film alongside figures such as Brian Tyree Henry and Samira Wiley.

She was first attached to the project in 2019, when a large part of the cast was added to the project.

Causeway will premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival 2022 in September and then be released on the AppleTV+ streaming service.