Jennifer Lawrence admits claims she ‘slept with Weinstein’ are the strangest thing she’s read

Jennifer Lawrence has admitted that the allegations that she slept with Harvey Weinstein were the strangest thing she’s ever read about herself.

The 32-year-old actress previously denied the claims of the disgraced producer, who is serving a 23-year sentence in a New York prison after being found guilty of rape and assault.

Now, speaking on Vogue’s 73 Questions series, Jennifer has admitted it’s “bizarre” that people once thought she and Harvey were having sex, as reports of his sexually predatory behavior in Hollywood surfaced and fueled the MeToo movement.

During the featurette, Jennifer was asked, “What’s the most bizarre thing you’ve ever read about yourself?”

She immediately replied, “That I fucked Harvey Weinstein.”

Jennifer previously denied claims she slept with Harvey, who was producing for her Oscar-winning film The Silver Linings Playbook.

To be Sexual misconduct accusers include Gwyneth Paltrow, Asia Argento and many others.

A 2018 lawsuit alleged that the film producer bragged about The Hunger Games star’s bedding, allegedly to the plaintiff: “I slept with Jennifer Lawrence and look where she is; she just won an Oscar.”

Following this, Jennifer released a statement denying the claims, saying their dynamic was purely “professional.”

She said: ‘My heart breaks for all the women who have been victims of Harvey Weinstein. I’ve never had anything but a professional relationship with him.

This is yet another example of the predatory tactics and lies he used to lure countless women.”

During the Vogue chat, Jennifer too revealed how surprised she was that Robert De Niro actually showed up at her rehearsal dinner for her wedding to husband Cooke Maroney, 38, the father of her six-month-old son Cy.

Remembering what she told the “Goodfellas” star, Jennifer said, “Bob, you really don’t have to be here, it’s fine,” to which he replied, “Thank you” before leaving the premises.

She also started to become a mother for the first time, revealing the gender and name of her son Cy for the first time.

She explained that there was no word to describe motherhood and that her family was happiest these days.

Insight: During a candid interview with Vogue, Jennifer offered a rare insight into her life as a new mom after welcoming a son earlier this year

Her own parenting advice was that “babies don’t get bored,” and when asked if motherhood had changed her attitude to work, she replied, “Sure, everything, location, my hours, everything.”

Jennifer will star alongside Brian Tyree Henry and Samira Wiley in the upcoming film, which will premiere next month at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival.

In addition to serving as the star of the film, the actress is also listed as one of the producers.