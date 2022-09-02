Jennifer Hudson will reunite with former American Idol judge Simon Cowell on Jennifer Hudson Show 

<!–

The Jennifer Hudson Show premieres September 12 with Simon Cowell as its first guest.

The EGOT winner, 40, is joined by the former American Idol judge, 62, in what will be a full circle moment.

Hudson was first introduced to the world when she entered the Cowell’s hit talent series, where she took seventh place in the music competition.

Hudson was a contestant on the long-running show in 2004 when it was in its third season.

In the premiere episode of the Fox program, the Chicago-bred superstar also celebrates her 41st birthday.

The series will feature “celebrity interviews, current stories, community heroes, viral sensations and music,” according to a press release.

In June, fans were treated to a 30-second sneak peek clip of Jennifer singing and chatting with a live studio audience.

Coming soon: The TV series of the same name is coming to the small screen in just ten days

In the teaser, Jennifer looked fabulous in a fuchsia suit, telling cameras, “I’ve lived a lot and now it’s time to sit down and have some fun.”

“Nothing makes me happier than seeing everyone shine and knowing they have a light in them,” she continued.

“In the Jennifer Hudson show you get quality, you get honesty, you get my whole heart and don’t forget the fun. We’re going to have a lot of fun.’

The short clip shows the star riding a bicycle around the backlot where her show will be filmed.

Hudson’s talk show is the latest point in her illustrious entertainment career, which has brought her worldwide fame.

After her run on Idol, the mother of one released her self-titled debut album in 2008.

Before that, she won an Academy Award for her performance as Effie White in Dreamgirls, and made her Broadway debut in The Color Purple in 2015.

She recently became the youngest woman to earn coveted EGOT status when she took home a Tony award for co-producing this year’s best musical, A Strange Loop.