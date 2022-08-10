Jennifer Hudson shows her sporty side by throwing the first pitch for a baseball game

Jennifer Hudson showed her hidden baseball skills by throwing the first pitch for the Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals in Missouri.

The award-winning singer, 40, donned a baseball jersey as she prepared to throw the ball in front of a cheering crowd.

The mother of one has promoted her upcoming syndicated series called The Jennifer Hudson Show, which premieres September 12.

Lots of fun: Jennifer Hudson, 40, seemed to be having a lot of fun leading up to the Chicago White Sox vs. Kansas City Royals

The talented star donned stylish overalls as she stepped onto the baseball field at Kauffman Stadium.

She added a Kansas City Royals sweater, which she tied in a knot at the front for a fashionable edge.

Jennifer donned a pair of boots with a thick, blocked heel to throw the first pitch.

Her hair was in a tight bun and she completed her look with an assortment of bracelets and a few dainty necklaces.

Preparation: The prize winner crouched down with the ball in her hand as she prepared for the throw

Skill: The singer and actress was pictured taking the first pitch very seriously under the summer sun

The Spotlight singer got serious as she pitched the pitch, and after the successful pitch, she shared an excited look to the stadium crowd.

You could see Jennifer throwing her hand in the air to ring out her triumphant pitch, followed by a few dance moves.

Before dropping out of the baseball game, the talented beauty spent time at the Boys and Girls Club of Kansas City.

The former American Idol contestant also took the time to discuss her new talk show series, which will premiere on the same date of her birthday.

Excited: the performer threw her hand in the air and seemed happy with her results from her cast

Dance time: Under the bright sun you could see Jennifer showing off some of her dance moves

Before her busy day, Jennifer talked about The Jennifer Hudson Show during an interview with a local Kansas City Station called KMBC.

“I want to bring everyone together,” she said when talking about what viewers could expect from the talk show. ‘I want to have some fun. I want to celebrate everyone and put others in the spotlight.

“I’m inspired by other people’s passions, so I want to learn more about what everyday people want to do,” the actress said, adding, “Everyone has a superpower.”

The series will air on Fox TV stations across the country and Jennifer will turn 41 on its premiere date.

New milestone: after being honored with EGOT (winner of Emmy, Grammy, Oscar and Tony), she gets the chance to host her own show

More than excited: Jennifer announced the news that she will be hosting a talk show earlier in June, writing, “Welcome to my show!”

According to Entertainment tonightJennifer had spoken to the publication earlier in January about potentially bringing a talk show to life.

“I would love to do that, it would be a whole new interesting world to walk into,” said the Tony award winner.

“I like to talk, as you could probably already see, and I like Jennifer-like people. So maybe I’ll make it to your living room, 2022 will let us know for sure.’

The artist’s dream came true and she will be able to share her show to viewers on September 12.