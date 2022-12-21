Jennifer Hawkins shares rare photos of her two toddlers during early morning ‘snuggle’

<!–

Jennifer Hawkins shared a rare glimpse into her family life on Wednesday when she posted sweet photos of her young children, daughter Frankie and son Hendrix.

The former Miss Universe Australia, 38, beamed as she snuggled into bed with her two toddlers in a series of photos she posted to Instagram.

Frankie, three, showered her one-year-old brother with sweet kisses before Hawkins gave her a big hug.

“Cuddles, nothing better!” wrote the model next to the happy souvenirs.

Fans flocked to the comments to gush about the sweet mother-baby moment, with one writing, “What life is all about here.”

Another said, “Nothing better than the pure innocence of little children. Enjoy every moment – they grow up so fast.’

“As a mother you want to bottle that forever,” a third commented.

Hawkins shares her favorite bundles of joy with husband Jake Wall who she dated for eight years before they tied the knot in a Bali ceremony in June 2013.

The lovebirds, who are both from Newcastle, New South Wales, recently started construction on a new Whale Beach mega-mansion.

Aerial photos of the construction site taken earlier this month showed the grand scale of the home, which will be worth $30 million upon completion.

The property, which the pair have reportedly already sold to an unknown buyer, appears to be at least three times larger than its neighbours, with a size reminiscent of Chris Hemsworth’s Westfield-inspired mansion in Byron Bay.

The three-story Hamptons-style home will feature a beautiful outdoor living area with a large infinity pool, half-size basketball court, and a four-car garage.

There will also be an indoor lift between all three floors, five bedrooms, several living areas and a spacious kitchen.

The block, once owned by the late Joan Sutherland, was purchased by Jennifer and Jake in 2020 for $6.95 million.

The couple has now demolished the existing 1950s house in preparation for the new building.