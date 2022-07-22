Jennifer Garner shows off her toned body while Ben honeymoons in Paris

Advertisement

Jennifer Garner was seen looking fit and toned as she enjoyed an upbeat morning jog with friends in Los Angeles this Thursday.

Her sighting came the day her ex-husband Ben Affleck was spotted honeymooning in Paris with his new second wife Jennifer Lopez.

But Jennifer Garner, 50, whose children appear to be in Paris with Ben with their father and new stepmother, showed good cheer on her California jog.

Ben and JLo caught a glimpse on their way to dinner in Paris on Thursday, along with Ben and Jennifer Garner’s daughters, Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13. Jennifer Garner and Ben, who also share a 10-year-old son named Samuel , broke up in 2015 but have remained famously amicable co-parents ever since. Meanwhile, JLo shares 14-year-old twins named Max and Emme with her third ex-husband Marc Anthony, the last man she married before Ben.

After Ben ran away with JLo in Las Vegas last weekend (pictured), a source said maintaining a healthy co-parenting equation was paramount to Jennifer Garner. “Marc Anthony and Jen and Ben and Jen Garner still get along relatively well and share special places in each other’s hearts,” the insider told Entertainment Tonight. “There is no ill will from anyone and the common goal and focus is zero drama and prioritizing being great parents to their children.”

The honeymoon comes after JLo and Ben’s marriage minister (pictured) has no doubts about the couple’s love for each other. “I’ve probably done 10,000 weddings now, and at this point in my life I’m getting a couples feeling — I can actually tell it was real,” Ryan Wolfe, who was the singer, 52, and actor, 49, minister on their Las Vegas wedding ceremony on Saturday told People. Wolfe also predicted the dynamic duo will be in it for the long haul: “After seeing them and the love they have for each other, I 100 percent believe they will last.”

“They’ll make it. I believe they have found their soul mates. I do believe they are meant for each other,” he continued. “You can see the love they had for each other. They really care and love each other,” he added. Wolfe further described the wedding, which took place at A Little White Wedding Chapel: ‘It was emotional; it was an emotional moment that they shared. It was real and clear.’

It comes after a witness who observed Lopez and Affleck’s vows gave a similar story. Kenosha Portis, who worked as a witness at the Little White Wedding Chapel on Saturday, said Bennifer arrived just before they closed shop to get married. Speaking to Good Morning America, Portis recalled the power couple’s wedding: “It was so exciting. I mean, we were getting ready to close and we had a special guest come in. I started shaking a little bit, you know, “Oh my god, this is Jennifer Lopez, we’re getting ready to get married!”‘. “As they read each other’s vows, they were very sweet, they were both emotional. They cried to each other. The children were there behind them.’