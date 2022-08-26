Jennifer Garner shares her throwback ‘teenage dirtbag moments’ as she hops onto latest TikTok trend

Advertisement

Jennifer Garner gave fans a hilarious look at her throwback “teenage dirtbag moments” when she jumped on the new TikTok trend Friday.

The actress, 50, certainly didn’t hold back with the unexpected content in her role as she wore a very convincing nun outfit before crossing her eyes for a playful snap.

The trend sees TikTokers show off their awkward and embarrassing teenage years with the Wheatus song, Teenage Dirtbag, being played over the top.

She was also depicted wearing a Dorothy costume from The Wizard Of Oz, while starring in a childhood play, as well as wearing a wicker hat with various badges and ornaments on it.

The smiling star was also seen in an oversized gray sweater and faded jeans as she posed with her family Labrador dog, before donning a dazzling silver jacket with orange and black panels.

Jennifer wasn’t afraid to share her high school photo either, in which she went makeup-free and sported her brown locks in curls, as well as looking elegant in a black leotard and white tights for a snapshot from a dance recital.

Introducing the reel, the 13 Going On 30 star post against the Golden Gate Bridge in San Francisco while smiling sheepishly.

It comes just a week after Victoria Beckham joined the TikTok trend, and among the photos she shared, she was wearing a silver latex boob tube and showing off a giant pout with contoured lips.

Jennifer was invited to attend the wedding of her ex-husbands Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, but was unable to attend due to previous work commitments.

Four days after her A-list ex’s wedding in Savannah, Georgia, she was spotted on Wednesday spending some quality family time near her home in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The Miracles From Heaven star went for coffee with her 10-year-old son Samuel, her younger sister Susannah and their mother Patricia, who got some help from all three of her family members on the walk.

Missing on the family walk was Jennifer and Susannah’s older sister Melissa, as well as Samuel’s older sisters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13.

All three siblings attended to watch their father marry Jennifer. The hot and heavy couple were legally married at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas last month and then held a lavish wedding party in front of many of their family and friends last Saturday, August 20, in Georgia.

According to Hollywood lifeJennifer Garner declined her wedding invitation, citing a previously scheduled work assignment in Texas that same weekend.

The talented actress, who is dating John Miller, has wished the couple “the best” and was “completely supportive of her children’s presence,” the site said.

Jennifer and Ben married in a private ceremony in Turks and Caicos in 2005, but announced their intention to divorce in 2015. Their divorce would not be finalized until October 2018.