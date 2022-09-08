Jennifer Garner seen dancing on the sidelines of Angel City FC match

Advertisement

Jennifer Garner was in high spirits when she went to work on Monday during a football game in Los Angeles. The 50-year-old actress looked playful and funny as she boogied to the side of the pitch while watching Angel City FC during Copa Angelina 2022 at the Banc of California Stadium.

Jennifer’s appearance comes just weeks after her ex-husband Ben Affleck, 50, married Jennifer Lopez, 53, in two high-profile ceremonies in Las Vegas and Georgia. The star stayed casual for her sporty day out, wearing a beige T-shirt, cream wide-leg pants and a black and gold belt. Her dark brown locks were pushed off her face with sunglasses. She completed the look with a pair of white and green sneakers.

Jennifer was sidelined at Angel City FC, a football club of Natalie Portman, Eva Longoria and Serena Williams, ahead of the 2022 Copa Angelina against Mexico, where they lost 2-0. The actress beamed as she slammed through the air and swung her hips to the game in front of the seats where other spectators were enjoying the women’s soccer game.

Jennifer was married to Ben for 13 years after they tied the knot in a private ceremony in Turks and Caicos in 2005. The former couple split in 2015 and divorced in 2018, but they have remained close co-parents to their three children. Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Sam, 11, attended the grand wedding in August at Ben’s Georgia estate to support their father in his new marriage.

Next to JLo were her twins, Emme and Max, 14, who she shares with Marc Anthony. The happy reunion of Ben and Jen comes 20 years after they were first engaged and engaged, but their wedding was called off in the fall of 2003. The couple legally married at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas in July and then held a lavish wedding celebration for their family and friends on August 20 in Georgia.