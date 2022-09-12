Jennifer Garner rocks gorgeous diamond eternity band as she goes grocery shopping in Los Angeles

Jennifer Garner rocked a new ring when she went grocery shopping in Los Angeles on Monday.

The Adam Project star was spotted wearing a beautiful diamond eternity band as she picked up supplies near her boyfriend John Miller’s home in the Pacific Palisades area.

A large pendant dangled from the 50-year-old’s neck, but the rest of her look was decidedly understated as she showed off her toned legs in a gray cropped jumpsuit and sneakers.

The Alias ​​star pulled her dark locks into a messy bun and appeared to wear little makeup for her outing.

Neither Jennifer nor John, 44, have made any formal announcements about what the ring could mean.

The couple have been dating since 2018, but are rarely seen together in public.

They reportedly broke up in 2020, but reconciled in 2021.

The Yes Day star’s social media focuses on meditation, her Once Upon a Farm products, and mom hacks.

John, an entrepreneur with a law degree from Stanford University, keeps a very low profile. He shares two children, Violet and Quest, with his ex-wife, violinist Caroline Campbell, 42.

The tech-savvy executive is the founder of Caliburger, a fast-food restaurant that serves West Coast-style fries, burgers and milkshakes.

The menu at select locations includes vegan options with sauces and cheese, plus spiked milkshakes, beer, and wine, at select locations.

The company uses a robotic device known as a ‘Flippy’ to prepare some of the food.

The busy mother of three; Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Sam, 10, seem to be getting into her morning routine as the kids head back to school after a very busy summer.

The kids spent part of their vacation traveling to France with their father, Ben Affleck, 50, and new stepmother, Jennifer Lopez, 53 after they tied the knot at a ceremony in Las Vegas and then celebrated their lavish wedding in August. Georgia attended.

Earlier in the day, the Camping star looked relaxed and cheerful as she was dropped off by a friend after her morning workout near her LA home. She wore black leggings, a faded T-shirt, glasses and orange sneakers. She showed her juggling technique as she struggled with a coffee cup, jacket and phone.

