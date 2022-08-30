Jennifer Garner rocks a T-shirt and jeans to step out for lunch during a break from filming

Jennifer Garner was spotted with a friend earlier on Monday having a quick bite together.

The Adam Project actress, 50, kept her ensemble casual and relaxed during her break from filming her latest project in San Francisco.

The mother of three has been cast to star in Apple TV’s miniseries titled The Last Thing He Told Me, and production for the show began in May earlier this year.

Casual outing: Jennifer Garner, 50, was spotted in San Francisco earlier Monday for a quick lunch with a friend

The 13 Going On 30 star chose comfort to head into town for a delicious lunch.

She wore a short-sleeved T-shirt with Super Woman printed on the front in bold.

Jennifer paired the top with classic jeans. For her short walk, the beauty slipped into black boots with thick rubber soles.

When the day got a little chilly or windy, the actress donned a dark navy blue jacket which she chose to leave unzipped.

Busy schedule: The talented actress has been to San Francisco to film her latest Apple miniseries entitled The Last Thing He Told Me

The Golden Globe winner had her dark brown hair parted down the middle and her long locks fell in elegant curls over her shoulders.

She put on a large pair of stylish sunglasses to protect her eyes from the intense afternoon sun.

Jennifer added a black, crossbody bag over her shoulder to hold a few important items she needed all day.

Excited: The star recently shared a photo on her Instagram of her sending a smile on the set of The Last Thing He Told Me

Jennifer will play the role of Hannah Hall in the new Apple TV miniseries, alongside other talented cast members such as Game Of Thrones’ Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Criminal Minds star, Aisha Tyler.

The show is based on a novel of the same name written by Laura Dave, according to Variety.

The premise of the series follows Jennifer’s character trying to unravel the mystery behind her husband’s disappearance.

Shooting recently started a few months earlier in May and a firm release date has yet to be confirmed.

Moving on: Jennifer seems to be upbeat and moving on after her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, tied the knot with singer Jennifer Lopez; pictured in March of this year in West Hollywood

New focus: The award-winning star has focused on raising her three children, who she shares with ex, Ben, and her career; seen in July in Los Angeles

Jennifer’s ex-husband, Ben Affleck, and his new bride, Jennifer Lopez, held a lavish wedding ceremony on August 20 earlier this month in Savannah, Georgia.

The couple tied the knot at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas in July and went on a romantic trip to Paris with their children.

The wedding in Savannah was held in front of a gazebo in front of close family and friends. At the time of the wedding ceremony, a source said People“They’ll have a pre-wedding party, a ceremony and a lot of fun in line.”

Jennifer and Ben’s three children, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, were also in attendance. The Alias ​​star supports her ex-husband’s new marriage and continues to co-parent with the Gone Girl actor.

Lavish Wedding: Ben and Jennifer recently held a wedding ceremony in Savannah, Georgia, on August 20, with close friends and family; seen in 2021