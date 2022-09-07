Jennifer Garner rocks a blue jumpsuit while picking up her 10-year-old son Samuel

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Jennifer Garner rocked a fashionable and functional look as she picked up her son Samuel from school.

The 50-year-old actress was spotted walking hand-in-hand with her 10-year-old son Samuel in Santa Monica, California.

The mother and son all smiled and shared a laugh as they headed to the actress’s car.

Jen and Sam: Jennifer Garner rocked a fashionable and functional look as she picked up her son Samuel from school

The Yes Day star stepped out in a comfy dark blue jumpsuit while wearing aviator style sunglasses.

She had her long auburn locks pulled back in a ponytail and adorned with a black watch on her left wrist.

The actress held her phone as she completed her look with gray buckled sandals and a brown bag slung over her shoulder for her school outing.

Jen’s Look: The Yes Day star stepped out in a comfy dark blue jumpsuit while wearing aviator style sunglasses

Her only son Samuel — the youngest of her three children with Ben Affleck behind Seraphina, 13, and Violet, 16 — wore a forest green polo shirt.

His dark blue pants almost matched his mother’s jumpsuit, as he also had a blue lunchbox with him.

Samuel completed his look with black sneakers as he walked hand in hand with his mother.

Youngest: Her only son Samuel – the youngest of her three children with Ben Affleck behind Seraphina, 13, and Violet, 16 – wore a forest green polo shirt

Garner recently starred in a few back-to-back Netflix projects, Yes Day with Edgar Ramirez and The Adam Project with Ryan Reynolds and Mark Ruffalo.

In January, it was also announced that she would be joining the cast of the highly anticipated Party Down revival for Starz.

She joins Tyrel Jackson Williams, Zoe Chao and James Marsden alongside original stars Adam Scott, Ken Marino, Jane Lynch, Martin Starr, Ryan Hansen and Megan Mullaly

Back-to-back: Garner recently starred in a few back-to-back Netflix projects, Yes Day with Edgar Ramirez and The Adam Project with Ryan Reynolds and Mark Ruffalo

Garner recently filmed her Apple TV Plus miniseries The Last Thing He Told Me, based on Laura Dave’s 2021 novel.

She joins a cast that also includes Aisha Tyler, Angourie Rice, Geoff Stults, John Harlan Kim and Nikolas Coster-Waldau.

The story follows a woman who enters into an unexpected relationship with her 16-year-old stepdaughter as she searches for the truth about why her husband mysteriously disappeared.

Filming: Garner recently filmed her Apple TV Plus miniseries The Last Thing He Told Me, based on Laura Dave’s 2021 novel