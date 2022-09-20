WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Jennifer Garner puts her diamond eternity band back on as she is seen smiling

US
By Jacky
Jennifer Garner puts her diamond eternity band back on as she is seen smiling 30
1663716686 721 Jennifer Garner puts her diamond eternity band back on as
Jennifer Garner puts her diamond eternity band back on as she is seen smiling 31
1663716687 678 Jennifer Garner puts her diamond eternity band back on as
Jennifer Garner puts her diamond eternity band back on as she is seen smiling 32
1663716689 63 Jennifer Garner puts her diamond eternity band back on as
Jennifer Garner puts her diamond eternity band back on as she is seen smiling 33
1663716690 134 Jennifer Garner puts her diamond eternity band back on as
Jennifer Garner puts her diamond eternity band back on as she is seen smiling 34
1663716691 351 Jennifer Garner puts her diamond eternity band back on as
Jennifer Garner puts her diamond eternity band back on as she is seen smiling 35
1663716693 670 Jennifer Garner puts her diamond eternity band back on as
Jennifer Garner puts her diamond eternity band back on as she is seen smiling 36
1663716694 361 Jennifer Garner puts her diamond eternity band back on as
Jennifer Garner puts her diamond eternity band back on as she is seen smiling 37
1663716696 734 Jennifer Garner puts her diamond eternity band back on as
Jennifer Garner puts her diamond eternity band back on as she is seen smiling 38
1663716698 686 Jennifer Garner puts her diamond eternity band back on as
Jennifer Garner puts her diamond eternity band back on as she is seen smiling 39

Jennifer Garner, 50, puts her diamond eternity band back on as she continues to get close to John Miller, 44… after her ex Ben Affleck married JLo this summer

By Heidi Parker for Dailymail.com

Published: 22:52, 20 September 2022 | Up to date: 23:59, 20 September 2022

<!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!– <!–

Jennifer Garner was spotted in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon.

The 50-year-old Alias ​​actress has her diamond eternity band back on her right hand after leaving it at home for the past few days. The band may be from her longtime beau, 44-year-old businessman John Miller.

Ben Affleck’s ex smiled as she made a name tag with Jen Garner on the front of her sweater.

Call: Jennifer Garner was spotted in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon. The Alias ​​actress has her diamond eternity band back on her right hand after leaving it at home for her last few sightings. The band may be from her longtime beau John Miller
Call: Jennifer Garner was spotted in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon. The Alias ​​actress has her diamond eternity band back on her right hand after leaving it at home for her last few sightings. The band may be from her longtime beau John Miller

Call: Jennifer Garner was spotted in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon. The Alias ​​actress has her diamond eternity band back on her right hand after leaving it at home for her last few sightings. The band may be from her longtime beau John Miller

Great Spirit: She has retained her movie star good looks; here she flashed her infectious smile
Great Spirit: She has retained her movie star good looks; here she flashed her infectious smile

Great Spirit: She has retained her movie star good looks; here she flashed her infectious smile

The 50-year-old The Adam Project actress wore a long cream cardigan collegiately over a white shirt. She also wore a knee-length black skirt.

The mother of three also added white sneakers.

Her dark hair was pulled back and she was makeup free as she carried a purse and some paperwork.

The 13 Going On 30 have been dating the 44-year-old businessman Miller for many years.

It is not known if they are engaged or not, as Garner remains very private about her love life.

Easy breezy style: The 50-year-old The Adam Project actress wore a long collegiate cream cardigan over a white shirt
Easy breezy style: The 50-year-old The Adam Project actress wore a long collegiate cream cardigan over a white shirt

Easy breezy style: The 50-year-old The Adam Project actress wore a long collegiate cream cardigan over a white shirt

Name here: Ben Affleck's ex smiled as she made a name tag featuring Jen Garner on the front of her sweater
Name here: Ben Affleck's ex smiled as she made a name tag featuring Jen Garner on the front of her sweater
Fuzzy: Her name couldn't be seen, but it was spelled Jen Garner
Fuzzy: Her name couldn't be seen, but it was spelled Jen Garner

Name here: Ben Affleck’s ex smiled as she made a name tag featuring Jen Garner on the front of her sweater

At the end of August, her ex Affleck married Jennifer Lopez.

Garner has been nothing if not overly supportive of her ex-husband, Affleck.

Hollywood’s all-American girl has been by Affleck’s side for years, despite their split in 2017 after 12 years of marriage.

The former couple’s children – Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10 – were all on hand to watch their dad say ‘I do’ after he and Lopez’s quick ceremony at the Vegas Chapel last month.

There's bling: The diamond ring could be seen here as she flashed a pink manicure
There's bling: The diamond ring could be seen here as she flashed a pink manicure

There’s bling: The diamond ring could be seen here as she flashed a pink manicure

The Garner way: She also wore a knee-length black skirt. The mother of three also added white sneakers. Her dark hair was pulled back and she was makeup free as she carried a purse and some paperwork
The Garner way: She also wore a knee-length black skirt. The mother of three also added white sneakers. Her dark hair was pulled back and she was makeup free as she carried a purse and some paperwork

The Garner way: She also wore a knee-length black skirt. The mother of three also added white sneakers. Her dark hair was pulled back and she was makeup free as she carried a purse and some paperwork

For Sale in Los Angeles: She walked outside a building that had a for sale sign from KW
For Sale in Los Angeles: She walked outside a building that had a for sale sign from KW

For Sale in Los Angeles: She walked outside a building that had a for sale sign from KW

Her little ones: Garner with Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, in 2018
Her little ones: Garner with Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, in 2018

Her little ones: Garner with Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, in 2018

“Jen has always dealt with things the same way no matter who Ben has been with,” an insider said.

“They have children together – so if he has another episode, or falls off the wagon, that would be her problem.”

But the source, who knows both Garner and Affleck, reiterated: ‘Jen is an amazing mother, she’s really mothered those kids – and it’s great that she doesn’t have to have a fourth child anymore.’

‘I know Jen will always take care of Ben. All she’s ever done is be there for Ben. They have three children together and she loved him with all her heart,’ said the source who knows the former couple. ‘I’m sure she wanted him to be happy, but she has her own life and her own boyfriend.’

Her ex is now a married man: At the end of August, Ben married Jennifer Lopez in Georgia
Her ex is now a married man: At the end of August, Ben married Jennifer Lopez in Georgia

Her ex is now a married man: At the end of August, Ben married Jennifer Lopez in Georgia

You might also like More from author
More Stories

P-plate driver is KILLED after a horror…

Jacky

Nikki Haley accuses Sunny Hostin of…

Jacky

‘Liberal vigilantes’ Park…

Jacky
1 of 4,181

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More