Jennifer Garner puts her diamond eternity band back on as she is seen smiling

Jennifer Garner was spotted in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon.

The 50-year-old Alias ​​actress has her diamond eternity band back on her right hand after leaving it at home for the past few days. The band may be from her longtime beau, 44-year-old businessman John Miller.

Ben Affleck’s ex smiled as she made a name tag with Jen Garner on the front of her sweater.

Call: Jennifer Garner was spotted in Los Angeles on Tuesday afternoon. The Alias ​​actress has her diamond eternity band back on her right hand after leaving it at home for her last few sightings. The band may be from her longtime beau John Miller

Great Spirit: She has retained her movie star good looks; here she flashed her infectious smile

The 50-year-old The Adam Project actress wore a long cream cardigan collegiately over a white shirt. She also wore a knee-length black skirt.

The mother of three also added white sneakers.

Her dark hair was pulled back and she was makeup free as she carried a purse and some paperwork.

The 13 Going On 30 have been dating the 44-year-old businessman Miller for many years.

It is not known if they are engaged or not, as Garner remains very private about her love life.

Easy breezy style: The 50-year-old The Adam Project actress wore a long collegiate cream cardigan over a white shirt

Name here: Ben Affleck’s ex smiled as she made a name tag featuring Jen Garner on the front of her sweater

At the end of August, her ex Affleck married Jennifer Lopez.

Garner has been nothing if not overly supportive of her ex-husband, Affleck.

Hollywood’s all-American girl has been by Affleck’s side for years, despite their split in 2017 after 12 years of marriage.

The former couple’s children – Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10 – were all on hand to watch their dad say ‘I do’ after he and Lopez’s quick ceremony at the Vegas Chapel last month.

There’s bling: The diamond ring could be seen here as she flashed a pink manicure

The Garner way: She also wore a knee-length black skirt. The mother of three also added white sneakers. Her dark hair was pulled back and she was makeup free as she carried a purse and some paperwork

For Sale in Los Angeles: She walked outside a building that had a for sale sign from KW

Her little ones: Garner with Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, in 2018

“Jen has always dealt with things the same way no matter who Ben has been with,” an insider said.

“They have children together – so if he has another episode, or falls off the wagon, that would be her problem.”

But the source, who knows both Garner and Affleck, reiterated: ‘Jen is an amazing mother, she’s really mothered those kids – and it’s great that she doesn’t have to have a fourth child anymore.’

‘I know Jen will always take care of Ben. All she’s ever done is be there for Ben. They have three children together and she loved him with all her heart,’ said the source who knows the former couple. ‘I’m sure she wanted him to be happy, but she has her own life and her own boyfriend.’