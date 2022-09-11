Jennifer Garner looks fit as she picks up coffee with friends after a workout in Brentwood

<!–

Jennifer Garner was spotted drinking a post-workout coffee with friends on Saturday in Brentwood, California.

The Yes Day star looked fit in blue yoga pants, a black t-shirt and Brooks running shoes.

The 50-year-old actress went makeup-free and looked energized after her workout.

Her long auburn hair was tucked under a gray baseball cap and she completed her workout look with simple gold earrings and a black smartwatch on her left wrist.

The slender star looked strong and thin as she walked through the city.

The actress held her cell phone, glasses and coffee in one hand while waving a friendly wave with the other.

Garner, accompanied by two of her friends, took part in what appeared to be a group workout and post-cardio coffee.

The Alias ​​actress, who shares three children with ex-husband Ben Affleck, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, has always followed a healthy lifestyle that integrates fitness and exercise.

The sporty mother of three was spotted on the sidelines last week cheering Natalie Portman’s football club, Angel City FC, at the Banc of California Stadium in Los Angeles.

Garner recently starred in a few back-to-back Netflix projects, Yes Day with Edgar Ramirez and The Adam Project with Ryan Reynolds and Mark Ruffalo.

In January, it was also announced that she would be joining the cast of the highly anticipated Party Down revival for Starz.

All summer she worked on an Apple TV miniseries called The Last Thing He Told Me, which started shooting in May and has yet to be released with a release date.