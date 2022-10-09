Jennifer Garner locks lips with her boyfriend John Miller before stepping out with her son Samuel

Jennifer Garner was spotted on an outing in Los Angeles on Saturday morning closing her lips with her boyfriend, John Miller.

The 50-year-old performer and her partner seemed happy to see each other and made it a point to kiss as they got into a car.

The actress was later seen spending some quality time with her youngest child and only son, Samuel, who is 10.

Garner wore a form-fitting black long-sleeved shirt and matching leggings during her outing.

The Alias ​​star also rocked a two-tone pair of sneakers as she enjoyed her boyfriend’s company.

She wore stylish sunglasses and covered part of her beautiful dark brown hair with a light blue cap.

Miller kept it casual in a long-sleeved t-shirt and dark blue jeans as he spent time with the performer.

Garner and her current boyfriend began seeing each other in mid-2018, although their relationship was not revealed to the public until October.

The actress was previously married to Scott Foley, although the former couple divorced in 2004.

The artist began seeing Ben Affleck and the couple tied the knot in 2005.

The 50-year-old director of Argo and his ex-wife started a family with the birth of their first daughter Violet, 16, which took place that same year.

Garner and Affleck brought another daughter named Seraphina, age 13, and Samuel into their lives over the next few years.

However, the former couple announced that they had decided to split up in 2015.

The couple waited another three years before officially disbanding their union.

Miller was previously married to Caroline Campbell, and they shared a son and daughter named Quest and Violet.

The couple tied the knot in 2005 and remained married for another six years before deciding to divorce, which was finalized in 2018.

Garner began seeing her now-boyfriend that same year, when their relationship was revealed to the public.

The couple stayed together until 2019 and it was reported that Affleck approved of his former wife’s new relationship.

A source spoke to Us Weekly in 2020, expressing that Miller is “very eager to get married” to the actress.

However, the insider also said that “he knows she can’t be rushed.”

It was reported to August that Garner and the businessman had gone their separate ways.

At the time, it was revealed that the couple’s split was completely amicable.

It then became known that the actress and the entrepreneur reconciled in May last year.

An insider spoke to Us Weekly last July, revealing that Garner and Miller “came pretty close to each other’s family.”

The source went on to say that the two made the most of their time together.

“They meet at each other’s homes — even for a quick glass of wine or for a quiet night out away from prying eyes,” they said.

The source went on to state that the two had taken several “secret outings” to locations such as New York and Italy over the years.