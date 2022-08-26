Jennifer Garner is sunny on set in San Francisco… as Ben Affleck honeymoons with Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Garner radiated her usual sunny disposition when she was spotted on the set of the movie The Last Thing He Told Me in San Francisco on Thursday.

The 50-year-old actress wore her hair in stylish, bouncy waves and cut a business casual figure in a gray blazer with a blouse and jeans.

The star was seen chatting with a female crew member wearing a yellow safety vest.

Looks fantastic: Jennifer Garner beamed her usual sunny disposition when she was spotted on set in San Francisco on Thursday

A week ago, Jennifer uploaded an Instagram video from Austin, Texas and added the hashtag: “#TheLastThingHeToldMe,” the name of an upcoming project of hers.

The Last Thing He Told Me is an upcoming Apple miniseries starring Jennifer alongside Game Of Thrones heartthrob Nikolaj Coster-Waldau.

Based on a Laura Dave novel, Jennifer stars as a woman whose husband, Nikolaj, mysteriously disappears. Variety reports.

Jennifer’s latest sighting comes days after her ex-husband Ben Affleck had a lavish wedding party with Jennifer Lopez.

The look: The 50-year-old actress wore her hair in stylish, bouncy waves and cut a business casual figure in a gray blazer with a blouse and jeans

Chitchat: You could see them enjoying a friendly chat with a female crew member wearing a yellow safety vest

Ben was initially engaged to J-Lo before he married Jennifer Garner, with whom he shares three children.

Although Ben and J-Lo’s first engagement didn’t last, they rekindled their romance last year and officially tied the knot in Las Vegas last month.

After the small wedding in Las Vegas, they honeymooned in Paris before hosting a massive affair last weekend at a plantation-style estate in Georgia.

The newlyweds are currently on their honeymoon in Italy and were spotted on a romantic stroll on Lake Como on Wednesday.

Wow: Her ex Ben Affleck just had a weekend wedding with Jennifer Lopez at a plantation-style estate in Georgia, where the pictures are taken care of

Jennifer Garner made headlines for not attending the Georgia wedding because it conflicted with her scheduled shoot in Texas.

But she’s apparently been gracious about Ben’s romance, and a… e! News A source said she was “happy” for him when he got engaged to J-Lo.

Ben and Jennifer Garner’s children, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, attended both the Las Vegas wedding and the Georgia ceremony.

Having a ball: The newlyweds are currently on honeymoon in Italy and were spotted on a romantic stroll on Lake Como on Wednesday

Notably, Ben’s brother Casey Affleck also skipped the last wedding because of what a… People source described as ‘family, parental obligations at home.’

Jennifer Garner and Ben broke up after his alleged affair with the family’s nanny, Christine Ouzounian, but Jennifer insists infidelity didn’t break their marriage.

“Let me tell you something. We had been separated for months before I ever heard about the nanny,” she said Vanity Fair in 2016.

Husband number four: Although Ben and J-Lo’s first engagement didn’t last, they rekindled their romance last year and officially tied the knot in Las Vegas last month

Their co-parenting relationship has been famous over the years, to the point where there were frequent rumors that they would be reuniting.

When Ben relapsed into alcoholism in 2018, she saw him pass Jack-In-The-Box in the back seat of a car as she drove him to rehab.

In fact, it was Jennifer who is said to have staged the intervention at Ben’s house, armed with a sober coach and a Bible.