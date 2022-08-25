Jennifer Garner heads out on family walk… days after ex-husband Ben Affleck weds Jennifer Lopez

Jennifer Garner was invited to attend the wedding of her ex-husbands Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez but was unable to attend due to previous work commitments.

Now, four days after her A-list ex’s wedding in Savannah, Georgia, Garner was spotted on Wednesday spending some quality time with the family near her home in the Brentwood neighborhood of Los Angeles.

The Miracles from Heaven star went for coffee with her 10-year-old son Samuel, her younger sister Susannah and their mother Patricia, who got some help from all three of her family members on the walk.

The group of four kept it all casual in the fashion department as they began their walk through the upscale neighborhood hand-in-hand.

Jennifer, 50, showed off her toned figure in black leggings, a gray hoodie and black running shoes, and her long brown locks were pulled into a ponytail.

The proud mother of three first held hands with Samuel, who wore brown sweatpants with a black t-shirt and matching sneakers.

A considerate grandson, Sam made sure his grandmother was safe and secure as they headed to a busier part of Brentwood.

Given the beaming smile on her face, Patricia appeared to be in all her glory in black pants with a blue patterned shirt and black sneakers, holding the youngest of her three girls and Sam hand in hand.

Susannah rounded out Team Garner on this day, in black shorts with a gray shirt, white sneakers and her brown locks that flowed long, straight and several inches past her shoulders with a part on the left.

Finally, the foursome made their way to a busy Brentwood street and headed for a coffee shop for a few cups of joe and snacks.

By this time, Jennifer had paired up with Samuel, while Susannah paid special attention to her mother as traffic backed up along the busy street.

Before long, the family of four reappeared with their drinks and food in hand, and Jennifer and Susannah used their arms as leverage for their mother to hold on to.

Missing on the family walk was Jennifer and Susannah’s older sister Melissa, as well as Samuel’s older sisters Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13.

All three siblings attended to watch their father, Ben Affleck, marry Jennifer Lopez. The hot and heavy couple were legally married at the Little White Wedding Chapel in Las Vegas last month and then held a lavish wedding party in front of many of their family and friends last Saturday, August 20, in Georgia.

According to Hollywood lifeJennifer Garner declined her wedding invitation, citing a previously scheduled work assignment in Texas that same weekend.

The 13 Going On 30 star, who is dating John Miller, has wished the couple “the best” and was “completely supportive of her children’s presence,” the site said.

Garner and Affleck married in a private ceremony in Turks and Caicos in 2005, but announced their intention to divorce in 2015. Their divorce would not be finalized until October 2018.