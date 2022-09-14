Jennifer Garner goes on a morning walk after she is spotted wearing a diamond eternity band

<!–

Jennifer Garner took an early morning walk with a friend in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

The 50-year-old actress from The Adam Project wore black leggings, a blue sweatshirt with a black shirt and black sneakers.

This comes days after 44-year-old businessman John Miller’s girlfriend saw a diamond eternity band flash.

Workout: Jennifer Garner took an early morning walk in Los Angeles on Wednesday

Coffee date: The movie star was seen with a female friend wearing jeans and sandals. Both held their coffee cups

Her long auburn hair was down and she completed her look with simple black sunglasses.

The Alias ​​star went makeup-free and walked next to her friend as they talked and held their coffee cups during their walk.

The mother of three showed no signs of depression after her ex Ben Affleck’s whirlwind romance with new wife Jennifer Lopez.

Play on: The 50-year-old has stayed on top form as she seems to train daily in LA

Garner has been nothing but overly supportive of her ex-husband, Affleck.

Hollywood’s all-American girl has been by Affleck’s side for years, despite their breakup in 2017 after 12 years of marriage.

The former couple’s children — Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10 — were all on hand to watch their father say, “Yeah,” after his and Lopez’s quick Vegas chapel ceremony last month.

“Jen has always approached things the same no matter who Ben has been with,” said an insider. “They have kids together — so if he has another episode, or falls off the car, that would be her problem.”

But the source who knows both Garner and Affleck reiterated, “Jen is a great mom, she really did mother those kids — and it’s great that she doesn’t have to have a fourth child anymore.”

“I know Jen will always take care of Ben. All she’s ever done is be there for Ben. They have three children together and she loved him with all her heart,” said the source who knows the former couple. “I’m sure she would like him to be happy, but she has her own life and her own boyfriend.”