Jennifer Garner enjoys morning jog with pals… as Ben Affleck and JLo honeymoon in Paris

Jennifer Garner was seen looking fit and toned as she enjoyed an upbeat morning jog with friends in Los Angeles this Thursday.

Her sighting came the day her ex-husband Ben Affleck was spotted honeymooning in Paris with his new second wife Jennifer Lopez.

But Jennifer Garner, 50, whose children appear to be in Paris with Ben with their father and stepmother, showed good cheer during her California jog.

Ben and JLo caught a glimpse of dinner on Thursday in Paris along with Ben and Jennifer Garner’s daughters, Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13.

Jennifer Garner and Ben, who also share a 10-year-old son named Samuel, split in 2015, but have remained reputedly friendly co-parents ever since.

Meanwhile, JLo shares 14-year-old twins named Max and Emme with her third ex-husband Marc Anthony, the last man she married before Ben.

After Ben eloped with JLo in Las Vegas last weekend, a source said maintaining a healthy co-parenting equation was paramount to Jennifer Garner.

“Marc Anthony and Jen and Ben and Jen Garner still get along relatively well and share special places in each other’s hearts,” the insider said. Entertainment tonight.

“There is no ill will from anyone and the common goal and focus is zero drama and prioritizing being great parents to their children.”

The honeymoon comes after JLo and Ben’s marriage minister has no doubts about the couple’s love for each other.

“I’ve probably done 10,000 weddings now, and at this point in my life I’m getting a couples feeling — I can actually tell it was real,” Ryan Wolfe, who was the singer, 52, and actor, 49, minister on their Las Vegas wedding ceremony on Saturday People.

Wolfe also predicted the dynamic duo will be in it for the long haul: “After seeing them and the love they have for each other, I 100 percent believe they will last.”

“They’ll make it. I believe they have found their soul mates. I do believe they are meant for each other,” he continued.

“You can see the love they had for each other. They really care and love each other,” he added.

Wolfe further described the wedding, which took place at A Little White Wedding Chapel: ‘It was emotional; it was an emotional moment that they shared. It was real and clear.’

It comes after a witness who observed Lopez and Affleck’s vows gave a similar story.

Kenosha Portis, who worked as a witness at the Little White Wedding Chapel on Saturday, said Bennifer arrived just before they closed shop to get married.

Speak with Good morning AmericaPortis recalls the power couple’s wedding: ‘It was so exciting. I mean, we were getting ready to close and we had a special guest come in. I started shaking a little bit, you know, “Oh my god, this is Jennifer Lopez, we’re getting ready to get married!”‘

“As they read each other’s vows, they were very sweet, they were both emotional. They cried to each other. The children were there behind them.’

People reports that Jennifer walked down the aisle to Here Comes The Bride, which was played over the chapel’s Bluetooth speaker.

And very few people attended the A-list wedding. Among them were Jennifer’s 14-year-old Emme and one of Ben’s three children, according to the publication.

Chris Appleton, who did JLo’s hair for the occasion, was also one of the witnesses.

“They wanted it to be really simple,” a chaplain told the publication. “They were very excited.”

A music insider also shared their decision to play chess: “Jen and Ben are so in love they wanted to get married. They are busy and wanted to make it easy and intimate in a nice setting to symbolize their happiness after such a long time,” the source said.

The couple won’t be on their honeymoon right away either because of their busy work, but J.Lo won’t be distracted by this.

“Jennifer says every day with Ben is a honeymoon,” a source told People. “Since they started dating again, Jennifer really believes this is it.”

However, they will throw a big reception down the line, an insider says. “They plan to throw a bigger party so they can celebrate with family and friends.”

Jennifer and Ben rekindled their romance last year, having previously gotten engaged in 2003.

The Selena actress confirmed they tied the knot in Vegas in her newsletter Sunday. The chart star also signed the letter with the name “Jennifer Lynn Affleck.”