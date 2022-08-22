Jennifer Garner drops out of Apple TV+ series My Glory Was I Had Such Friends

<!–

Jennifer Garner has left the limited Apple TV+ series My Glory Was I Had Such Friends.

The 50-year-old actress’s decision to quit the project was due to a scheduling conflict and prompted the streamer to scrap it altogether.

It would have been the second time Garner has joined forces with JJ Abrams, 56, who cast her on his hit series Alias ​​more than twenty years ago.

Deadline reported the update, noting that Warner Brothers TV and Bad Robot will be looking for another home for the series.

The show, which was based on the book of the same name, had been in the works since 2018.

My Glory Was I Had Such Friends is said to be based on the bestseller of the same name written by Amy Silverstein.

It was written about Silverstein’s experience awaiting a second heart transplant while being comforted by nine friends.

Meanwhile, Jennifer has been busy working in Texas, where she has just finished shooting The Last Thing He Told Me.

The project reportedly prevented her from attending ex-husband Ben Affleck’s second wedding to Jennifer Lopez’s love interest.

The high-profile couple exchanged vows at a ceremony at their Riceboro, Georgia estate over the weekend.

It came about a month after the pair had a small-scale wedding in Las Vegas with their children in tow.

According to Hollywood life an invite was extended to Garner, who shares Violet, 16, and Seraphina, 13, and Sam, 11, with the Boston native.

The 13 Going On 30 star has wished the couple “the best” and is “completely supportive of her children’s presence,” the site said.

“Jennifer Garner is working hard on a project in Texas and won’t be attending the wedding, but she’s fully supportive of her children and is generally very positive about the whole thing,” an insider explained.

“There is nothing more important to her than the happiness of her children, so making them feel welcome, at ease and bond with J.Lo and her children is simply the best she could wish for,” added the person to it.

A second source told the site Garner “congratulations” Bennifer.