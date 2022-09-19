Jennifer Garner cuts casual figure in gray hoodie and black sweats while at the farmer’s market

Jennifer Garner looked causal as she walked through the Pacific Palisades farmers market on Sunday.

The 50-year-old actress wore a wide gray hoodie and long black sweatpants in the Los Angeles area.

She wore black sneakers and pulled a black-and-orange baseball cap low over her eyes.

She was carrying a white reusable bag over her right shoulder and she was holding a plastic bag full of products.

The Houston native attended the event with her mother Patricia and 10-year-old son Samuel.

She shares Samuel with her ex-husband Ben Affleck. They have two more children together: 16-year-old Violet and 13-year-old Seraphina.

Her appearance at the event came a few days after she flashed a diamond eternity band.

The Adam Project star was spotted wearing the gorgeous ring while picking up groceries near her boyfriend John Miller’s home in the Pacific Palisades area.

Neither Jennifer nor John, 44, have made any formal announcements about what the ring could mean.

The couple have been dating since 2018, but are rarely seen together in public.

John, an entrepreneur with a law degree from Stanford University, keeps a low profile. He shares two children, Violet and Quest, with his ex-wife, violinist Caroline Campbell, 42.

The tech-savvy executive is the founder of Caliburger, a fast-food restaurant that serves West Coast-style fries, burgers and milkshakes.

Garner’s new jewelry appeared just weeks after Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez got married in a ceremony in Las Vegas.

The couple then hosted a much larger gathering for friends and family in Georgia, which Garner was not present, although she is reportedly on good terms with the new couple.