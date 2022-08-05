Jennifer Garner and her boyfriend John Miller make a rare sighting together after a workout in LA

Jennifer Garner and her boyfriend John Miller made a rare sighting together on Thursday.

The 50-year-old actress and the CEO of CaliGroup, who have been dating for more than four years but have only been photographed together a handful of times, were spotted leaving a workout in Los Angeles.

The 13 Going On 30 star had her hands full as she walked to her car as John jumped into the passenger seat.

The Adam Project artist showed off her sculpted arms in a high-necked black tank top.

The Alias ​​alumna showed off her trimmed legs in black and gray camouflage leggings and wore black and white sneakers.

The brunette beauty wore her long locks parted in the middle and down in loose waves and appeared to be going makeup free for her outing.

Jennifer wore a black Apple Watch and shielded her eyes from the sun with oversized shades of black.

The mother of three juggled several items in her arms, including a beige sweatshirt, water bottle, coffee cup and her iPhone.

John donned a light gray T-shirt showing his muscular biceps as he opened the door of his handsome black BMW.

Jennifer has been dating the divorced father of two since 2018. The couple broke up for a while in 2020, but later reconciled.

The actress’s three children, Violet, 13, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, who she shares with ex-husband Ben Affleck, reportedly met the two children John shares with ex-wife Caroline Campbell during Jennifer’s 50th birthday. in April.

Last month a source told Us Weekly that the two “get pretty close to each other’s families.”

“She’s met and hung out with John’s kids and his whole family, even for special events like birthdays, when they’ve all come together.”

The insider added that the two “have taken in their families since they got back together.”

According to the source, the couple is trying to keep their relationship “very private.”

However, the insider said: “They meet at each other’s home – even for a quick glass of wine or for a quiet night out away from prying eyes.”

The couple stays together for the night “when the timing is right” and have enjoyed “secret getaways to New York, Italy and beyond.”

Meanwhile, Jen’s ex Ben, 49, recently returned from his honeymoon in Paris, France with his new wife, Jennifer Lopez, 53, after the couple tied the knot in a surprise ceremony in Las Vegas last month.

Affleck made it a family affair, taking Violet, Seraphina and Samuel, while Lopez invited her twins, Max and Emme, whom she shares with ex-husband Marc Anthony.

Garner divorced Affleck in 2015 after a 10-year marriage. She officially filed for divorce in 2017 and it was finalized in 2018.