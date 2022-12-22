Jennifer Garner and Edgar Ramirez surprise reunion on same flight

<!–

Jennifer Garner enjoyed a nice surprise just before takeoff!

The actress, 50, boarded a flight on Wednesday and was supposed to sit in the seat next to her, but her Yes Day co-star, Edgar Ramirez, 45.

The pair looked happy to see each other in a photo shared on social media with Jennifer writing, “When you board a plane and your sitting companion is your movie guy. ♥️.’

The Adam Project star looked casual in a black sweater with a multicolored scarf around her neck. Her hair was pulled back in a messy bun and she showed off her youthful complexion while wearing little to no makeup.

Edgar looked equally comfortable in a charcoal gray hoodie and peaked cap.

Their on-screen son, Julian Lerner, 14, was thrilled to see the two together, writing: ‘No way!!!! That is amazing! ❤️❤️ Hola Familia!’ while their on-screen daughter, Jenna Ortega, 20, who topped the Netflix charts on Wednesday, followed with her own, “You’re kidding!!!!”

Friends Chelsea Handler and Julianne Moore chimed in with comments: “You’re so cute” and “cutest.”

Both stars have been busy since wrapping up Yes Day.

Jennifer has worked on Family Leave for Netflix.

Production for the comedy began Dec. 5, according to a video posted to Jennifer’s Instagram in which she shared a video of a dance with co-star King Bach. #FAMILYLEAVE is off to the races! Day 1!’ she wrote.

She has two other films in the pipeline: a thriller, Can’t Go Home, in which she returns to her action roots as a bounty hunter, and Fantasy Camp, in which she will show off her musical prowess as a high school teacher. attends an adult theater program.

Edgar has worked on the TV series Dr. Death, in which he shared several episodes with friend Mandy Moore.

He’s also signed on to star as an ex-cop searching for a mobster’s runaway girlfriend in the thriller Florida Man.