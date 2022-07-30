Jennifer Garner, 50, warns fans against ‘injecting anything into your face’

Jennifer Garner has kindly warned her fans to be “careful” about “injecting anything in your face.”

The actress, 50, is known for her stunning natural beauty and flawless face and in a new interview with Harper’s Bazaarrevealed her beauty secrets.

And the 13 Going On 30 star was quick to suggest that anti-aging treatments and fillers aren’t the road to happiness, noting that people should “look less in the mirror.”

Jennifer, who shares two teenage daughters – Violet 16 and Seraphina, 13, with ex Ben Affleck – opened up about her beauty routine and what advice she would pass on to others, noting that she didn’t think extreme treatments are the way to go.

She explained: ‘My advice is to look less in the mirror and be careful when it comes to injecting anything into your face.

“Be very, very unbelievably judicious and wait as long as you can to add anything. Don’t think you’re 37 and you have to shoot in the face.”

The Hollywood star went on to say that maybe people should “obsess” less about their appearance and put their energy into other pursuits than they do their appearance.

She said, “Look less in the mirror, obsess less, and look at the rest of the world to see what you could use your time for instead. We’re all looking at our face more than we used to, and it’s not doing you any good. You’re obsessed with changes or how to fixate something on your face.’

During the chat, Jennifer emphasizes that if you just take care of your skin and hair, you can still look good without adding “anything important,” with the actress swearing by SPF and protein-rich hair products.

Jennifer has spoken about her aversion to Botox in the past, after trying it herself and being dissatisfied with the results.

She said Really simple in 2020: “I’ve had Botox a few times and I don’t like it — I don’t want a frozen face.”

She went on to say, “Nothing looks better in your 50s than SPF in your 20s – Doris Day, MD, a board-certified derm in New York, told me that and I asked her if I could steal it because it so true.

“You don’t care what you look like in your twenties when you’re fifty, but one day you will! That and cleaning your face every night, at least use the facial wipes; people laugh when I say that because I’ve been using them for so long, but I use them, even in the middle of the day, after a walk and wearing SPF, they give you a fresh start. And take care of your neck. Enjoy your neck.’

It comes after she shared a baking tutorial on her Instagram account on Thursday night.

In the clip, the actress showed her 13.4 million followers how to make delicious looking apple cinnamon muffins step by step. The artist also described her video as a “#PretendCookingShow” in the caption of her post.

This post comes just as her ex-husband is enjoying his honeymoon in Europe with his new wife Jennifer Lopez.

Garner wore a pretty patterned light yellow dress that covered much of her body while making the muffins.

The Primetime Emmy-nominated actress added a little sparkle to her look with a single ring and necklace.

The beautiful brunette hair of the Elektra star fell to her shoulders and contrasted perfectly with the light tone of her clothes.