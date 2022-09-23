Jennifer Garner, 50, says her company has gone from $1M a year to $100M a year

Jennifer Garner spoke about her nature-based company Once Upon a Farm.

As Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer, she spoke Thursday at Fast Company’s 8th Annual Innovation Festival in New York City about what prompted her to join Once Upon a Farm early.

Ben Affleck’s ex also said the company has grown enormously: “The company has grown tremendously. Besides, last time we were here we were under $1 million a year and now by the end of this year we’re in the $100 million dollar bill.”

Once Upon a Farm announced the shutdown of $52 million in Series D financing in March.

Mogul: Jennifer Garner talked about her nature-based company Once Upon a Farm. As Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer, she spoke Thursday at Fast Company’s 8th Annual Innovation Festival in New York City about what prompted her to join Once Upon a Farm early.

Now in more than 11,000 stores in North America, and with a robust direct-to-consumer and e-commerce platform, Once Upon a Farm is expected to double again by 2022 based on broad consumer and market adoption of their growing product portfolio that spans from first-bite baby food to kids’ school snacks, per PR Newswire in March.

She was also candid about the need for American baby food to meet Europe’s.

During the panel, Tiny Tastebuds: Delighting and Sustaining the Next Generation, which also featured Once Upon a Farm’s other co-founder and CEO John Foraker, Jennifer explained why she got involved with Once Upon a Farm.

“Once Upon a Farm was such a no-brainer as a working mom. I remember coming home from work, filming The Kingdom, having my first baby,” she said.

“I remember having fake blood all over and just standing by the blender crying. I was so tired to make food for my baby. And this would have been a no-brainer, game-changer, day-saver,” she added.

Money mama: Ben Affleck’s ex also said that the company has grown enormously: ‘The company has grown enormously. By the way, when we were here last time we had less than $1 million a year and now by the end of this year we’re in the $100 million dollar bill.”

Freshly grown: According to the brand’s official website, some ingredients are grown on Jennifer’s family farm in Oklahoma

Jennifer on the success of Once Upon a Farm: ‘The company has grown enormously. Besides, last time we were here we were under $1 million a year and now by the end of this year we’re in $100 million.’

Jennifer on why American baby food needs to be European quality: ‘Why should European babies get all the good stuff? Our children deserve vegetables; they deserve food that isn’t full of sugar, they deserve food that isn’t contaminated with plastic and heavy metals.’

Garner showed her business fashion sense when she stopped by The Fast Company Innovation Festival.

The Adam Project actress, 50, opted for an all-black ensemble, consisting of tight black pants and heels of the same color.

Biz lady: Once Upon a Farm announced the shutdown of $52 million in Series D financing in March

The mother of three was asked to be a guest speaker at the event which provides a networking space for creative innovators and individuals.

The 13 Going On 30 star opted for a professional look for the day by donning high-waisted black pants.

The beauty tucked a black turtleneck at the waist of her trousers and chose to roll up her sleeves as she posed for a short photo shoot at the festival.

Jennifer slipped into a pair of black pointed heels to complete her overall ensemble.

She seemed to be in a good mood as she took the time to attend the networking event with other successful entrepreneurs and celebrities in the big apple.

Stunning: The talented actress showed off her business fashion when she attended the festival in the big apple

The beauty was later pictured seated for a panel discussion. To spice up her look, she wore a pair of gold necklaces and gold hoop earrings to add a pop of color to the monochromatic ensemble.

Her diamond eternity band that she wore to her right sparkled as she sat under a bright light. The ring could possibly belong to her current beau, John C. Miller. The two dated from 2018 to 2020 and reunited in 2021.

Her dark brown hair fell naturally over her shoulders and her side bangs brushed lightly over her forehead.

Jennifer attended Thursday’s event to represent her baby food brand, Once Upon A Farm, and is both a co-founder and chief brand officer of the company. The CEO and co-founder of the brand, John Foraker, was also in attendance.

Other celebrities attending day three of the festival in New York City included Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Jamie Lee Curtis.

Happy: Jennifer was all smiles as she posed for a few photos outside the venue in the heart of the city

According to the event’s official website, the festival aims to “bring together thousands of creators and innovators from around the world” and “exceptional leaders and doers shaping the future.”

Co-founded in 2017, Jennifer’s baby food company focuses on making foods using only “fresh” ingredients, including avoiding added sugars and artificial flavors.

When you talk to Forbes, the Alias ​​actress explained: “We definitely want the best for our children. We truly believe that every mother makes an inherent promise as soon as she has a new baby that she needs to do right.”

She added: “I’ve never been involved in a business at this level where I work every day to win it and insert myself in places I don’t even belong, just because I, and because John is so kind is to let me in.’

The brand’s website revealed that some of the fruits and vegetables included in the baby formula are grown fresh on Jennifer’s family farm in Oklahoma.

Family first: The actress has three children who she shares with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck, including Violet (16), Seraphina, 13, and Samuel (10)

Once Upon A Farm partners with Save The Children, an organization created to help improve the lives of children around the world.

The talented actress has three children of her own, Violet, 16, Seraphina, 13, and Samuel, 10, who she shares with her ex-husband, Ben Affleck.

Speaking of advice she would give her children, Jennifer shared: Harper’s Bazaar“Look less in the mirror, obsess less, and look at the rest of the world to see what you could use your time for instead.”

“We’re all looking at our faces more than we used to, and that’s no use. You’re obsessed with changes or how to fix something on your face,” the Golden Globe winner added.

Jennifer has been a busy mom from focusing on the family to working on the set of her latest Apple TV project called The Last Thing He Told Me. Other cast members include Game Of Thrones alum, Nikolaj Coster-Waldau and Australian actress Angourie Rice.