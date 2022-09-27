Jennifer Garner, 50, looks younger than her years as she grabs coffee with friends

Jennifer Garner was spotted with friends in Brentwood having a cup of takeaway coffee on Tuesday.

The 50-year-old actress opted for comfort during her outing, dressed in a blue sweater and black sweatpants.

The Alias ​​veteran chose to throw on a pair of blue sneakers to stay comfortable as she sauntered beside her friends with her coffee in hand.

The beauty appeared to be in high spirits during her coffee outing.

The Adam Project actress gave her ensemble accessories by adding black sunglasses to block out the bright sun.

The 13 Going On 30 star may be one of Hollywood’s most famous and beloved actresses, but ultimately she’s still a village girl at heart, with a penchant for farming.

The star shared a sweet tribute to her Uncle Robert. There was a video of the two working on their family farm in Oklahoma.

Her Uncle’s Influence: Garner posted a sweet shout out to her uncle on Instagram, revealing that he’s an integral part of her foundation, Once Upon a Farm, which makes “farm-fresh” snacks and meals for kids.

Sweet note: She explained: “Robert lives on our family farm in Oklahoma, where he and his wife Janet love to grow organic vegetables for #OnceUponAFarm. They may be the smallest supplier of OFarm’s goods, but they deliver more than goodness and fun.” The mother of three capped off the heartfelt tribute with, “Happy Birthday, Uncle Robert, can’t wait to be back on the farm with you soon.”

Last week she spoke about her nature-based company Once Upon a Farm.

As Co-Founder and Chief Brand Officer, she spoke Thursday at Fast Company’s 8th Annual Innovation Festival in New York City about what prompted her to join Once Upon a Farm early.

Ben Affleck’s ex also said the company has grown enormously: “The company has grown tremendously. Besides, last time we were here we were under $1 million a year and now by the end of this year we’re in the $100 million dollar bill.”

Once Upon a Farm announced the shutdown of $52 million in Series D financing in March.

Now in more than 11,000 stores in North America, and with a robust direct-to-consumer and e-commerce platform, Once Upon a Farm is expected to double again by 2022 based on broad consumer and market adoption of their growing product portfolio that spans from first-bite baby food to kids’ school snacks, per PR Newswire in March.

She was also candid about the need for American baby food to meet Europe’s.

During the panel, Tiny Tastebuds: Delighting and Sustaining the Next Generation, which also featured Once Upon a Farm’s other co-founder and CEO John Foraker, Jennifer explained why she got involved with Once Upon a Farm.

“Once Upon a Farm was such a no-brainer as a working mom. I remember coming home from work, filming The Kingdom, having my first baby,” she said.

“I remember having fake blood all over and just standing by the blender crying. I was so tired to make food for my baby. And this would have been a no-brainer, game-changer, day-saver,” she added.

Garner showed her business fashion sense when she stopped by The Fast Company Innovation Festival.

The Adam Project actress, 50, opted for an all-black ensemble, consisting of tight black pants and heels of the same color.