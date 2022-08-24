Jennifer Flavin’s brother says he’s shocked to learn she’s filed for divorce from Sylvester Stallone

Jennifer Flavin’s divorce from husband Sylvester was a shock, even to her own brother, DailyMail.com can reveal.

Mitchel Flavin, 63, told DailyMail.com that the first he heard of the split this week was after his sister filed divorce papers in Palm Beach County on Friday.

Minnesota-based Flavin said the couple seemed happy together without any tension when he saw them at the funeral of his and Jennifer’s mother, Shirley, in February.

“I only found out this morning,” he said.

‘The last time I saw them was in February. I didn’t see anything happen or happen. So this is news to me.’

Jennifer Flavin filed for divorce from Sylvester Stallone on Wednesday after 25 years of marriage. Her brother Mitchel Flavin, 63, told DailyMail.com that he had heard of the split along with the rest of the world.

Minnesota-based Flavin said the pair seemed happy together without any tension when he saw them in February

Flavin initially said he didn’t believe it when he read a story Tuesday, revealed by DailyMail.com, that the Rocky actor had covered his wife’s arm tattoo with an image of a dog.

‘I saw a report about it. At first I didn’t believe it, but I think he did,” he said.

Stallone’s publicist, Michelle Bega, claimed the ink cover was needed after a botched retouching of his wife’s tattoo.

Flavin added that while Jennifer rarely shared details about her relationship with him, she and Sylvester seemed on good terms earlier this year.

“When I’m with them, I don’t wander so much into their private lives. But it seemed to be going well,” he said.

“The last time I was with him was for my mother’s funeral. So there were other things going on then. We then went to see my sister Trisha, we socialized, nothing seemed out of place.

“It was hard for my sisters. Jennifer and her sisters were closer to our mom than us boys, that’s normal. But she cried and did not cry. She kept it together.’

The brother said he believed Jennifer would stay in Florida while Stallone would be in Los Angeles.

“I think she’ll keep the Palm Beach House during the divorce, so he’s probably in LA,” he said.

The couple bought a $35 million lakefront property in Palm Beach in 2020.

Flavin initially said he didn’t believe it when he read a story Tuesday, revealed by DailyMail.com, that the Rocky actor had covered his wife’s arm tattoo with an image of a dog.

Flavin hinted it could all be over in an Instagram photo of her embracing their three daughters on August 10. “These girls are my priority,” she captioned the post. “Nothing else matters. The 4 of us forever’

Jennifer and Sly said in January they were enjoying a new phase in their relationship after their three grown daughters were finally out of the house

In January, Jennifer and Sylvester said they were enjoying a new phase in their relationship after their three grown daughters finally moved out of the house.

The couple got on camera for their daughters Sistine and Sophia’s podcast, Unwaxed, on Jan. 31.

Jennifer sat on a couch with Sly and said to the girls, “He’s so damn funny. He’s the funniest man I’ve ever met.

“Now we have a lot of fun because we are empty nesters.”

“We’re crazy glued together,” Sylvester said. “If she were gone from my life, it would be mass suicide.

‘She’s fantastic, she’s a great woman. I tell her that every day.

“But she’s a little crazy… And when I say crazy, it’s pretty crazy.

But on Friday, Jennifer filed papers with the Palm Beach County Court, asking for a divorce

But on Friday, Jennifer filed papers with the Palm Beach County court to file for divorce.

The filing states that “the marriage between the parties has been irretrievably broken” and that its attorneys believe that Stallone “has engaged in the deliberate squandering, depletion and/or wasting of marital assets that have had an adverse economic impact on the marital legacy’.

Jennifer, who took her husband’s last name, is also trying to restore her maiden name, Flavin.

In a statement to DailyMail.com, Stallone said, “I love my family. We deal with these personal issues amicably and privately.”