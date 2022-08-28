Jennifer Flavin hinted at marriage woes with Sylvester Stallone 16 months before they split 

<!–

Sylvester Stallone’s wife hinted more than a year ago that their marriage was in trouble and admitted that the couple was rowing. Jennifer Flavin said she found her Hollywood star man “very messy” as opposed to her neatness.

In an interview last April, when she gave her daughters relationship advice, she admitted that marriage can be difficult, saying, “You’re going to fight and you’re going to have your differences. And your body changes too. Men go through changes and women go through menopause.

“You have to exhale and take a time-out. There is no one relationship that is always perfect and happy. Live with those people and see if you can handle their ups and downs, their mood swings, their quirks. I mean, everyone has their quirks.

“I’m a very A-type and my husband isn’t much of an A-type. He’s very sloppy and I’m not. So it’s like, “Can I live with messy?” ‘

Ms Flavin, 54, stunned the show business world when she filed for divorce last week after 25 years of marriage to the star of the Rocky and Rambo movies.

The former model not only asked for “dissolution of marriage and other provisions,” but accused Stallone of hiding their marital assets.

Suspicions first arose about their marriage after Stallone, 76, revealed that a biceps tattoo of his wife’s face had been covered by one of his dogs from the Rocky movies, Butkus.

Meanwhile, Mrs Flavin – Stallone’s third wife – was photographed without her wedding ring 11 days before filing for divorce in Florida.

In the interview, on the podcast of the couple’s daughters, Unwaxed With Sophia And Sixtine Stallone, she revealed that the couple was financially independent at the beginning of their relationship, after meeting at a restaurant in Beverly Hills. They married in 1997 and had three daughters, Sophia, 26, Sistine, 24, and Scarlet, 20.

Ms Flavin, who was working on TV shopping channels when they met, added: ‘Even when I met Sly he was his own person and he had his own money and I had to make mine. So it wasn’t like we mixed up our money. I paid my own taxes and my own bills and he paid his. I didn’t want anything from him and he didn’t need anything.’

In a statement, Stallone, 76, said he loved his family and that they “tried to deal with these issues amicably and privately.”