Jennifer Ellison shows off her incredible figure in a pink bikini during holiday in Turkey

Jennifer Ellison flaunted her incredible figure in a busty pink bikini on Monday during her sun-filled vacation in Turkey, as she continued to show off her three-stone weight loss.

The former Brookside actress, 39, wowed in the bikini top, along with a black skirt as she posed for a sizzling selfie in the mirror.

She then shared a second glowing photo on her Instagram as she donned a colorful two-piece while taking a dip in the sea.

Stunning: Jennifer Ellison showed off her incredible figure in a busty pink bikini on Monday during her sun-filled holiday in Turkey

The beauty sported a glamorous makeup palette with a nude lip, while bringing her golden locks back into a bun.

Jennifer also shared a sweet family photo from the trip with her three children Bobby, Harrison and Charlie.

She shares the three children with husband Rob Tickle, whom she married in October 2009.

Jennifer rose to fame on Brookside in 1998, where she played Emily Shadwick until 2003. During this period, she became the favorite of the boys magazines, as she often posed in scanty ensembles and stunned the red carpet with her figure.

Wow! The former Brookside actress, 39, shared a second glowing photo to her Instagram as she donned a colorful two-piece as she took a dip in the sea

The star, who later launched the TV show Dance Mums with Jennifer Ellison in 2014, has always been candid about her struggles with weight, most recently discussing the horror she felt when she wore a size 18.

Now, however, after launching a grueling health regimen, the stunning star is showing off her phenomenal frame.

Jennifer previously admitted during an appearance on Loose Women: ‘I got scared to see people from my past because I thought they were looking at me and thinking what the hell happened to you?

“People in the stores would say, ‘God, girl, you’ve put on weight, haven’t you!’ I was size 18 in self-destruct mode. I wouldn’t look in the mirror, I didn’t care. Everything revolved around my (sons).’

Sun-drenched: She kept her 96.7k Instagram followers updated during the lavish family outing

She decided to take drastic measures and went to a detox center where she got just under 400 calories a day.

Jennifer added, “I’d take an apple slice and walk six miles and then come back hungry. I was told the perfect analogy for me about wanting to help your son – like when you have to put on an oxygen mask for the flight, you have to put yours on first.

“To be a good mother to them, you have to take good care of yourself. For me it was self-neglect, everything revolved around the boys.