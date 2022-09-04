Jennifer Ellison flaunts her incredible weight loss at the Celebrity: SAS: Who Dares Wins launch

They went to extremes in the latest series Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins in the deserts of Jordan.

But Jennifer Ellison and Ferne McCann returned to more familiar surroundings on Sunday as they dressed down to the last detail for the show’s chic launch in London.

Former Brookside actress Jennifer, 39, showed off her incredible three-stone weight loss in a chic black combo.

Glamor girls: Jennifer Ellison, 39, (left) showed off her incredible weight loss in a chic black combo and carried a £1,500 YSL bag when she joined leggy Ferne McCann, 32, (right) on Celebrity: SAS: Who Dares Wins Sunday Launch Party in London

The stunner wore a cropped blazer with cutouts that flashed glimpses of her bra, as well as straps that wrapped around her tight stomach.

Jennifer paired the jacket with flared pants as she showed off her stuff in sky-high platform heels.

Accentuating her beauty with a touch of makeup, the soap packed her belongings into a YSL bag encrusted with rhinestones and costing a whopping £1,500.

Chic: The stunner wore a cropped blazer with cutouts that flashed a glimpse of her bra, as well as straps that wrapped around her tight tummy

Strut: Jennifer paired the jacket with flared pants as she showed off her stuff in sky-high platform heels

Swanky: The soap accentuated her beauty with a touch of makeup and stuffed her things into a YSL bag studded with rhinestones that cost a cool £1,500

Weight gain: The star, who later launched the TV show Dance Mums with Jennifer Ellison in 2014, has always been candid about her struggles with weight, most recently discussing the horror she felt when she was a size 18 (pictured in 2015)

Meanwhile, Ferne, 32, put on a very leggy display in a very leggy display in an olive green mini dress.

The reality star slipped her feet into a pair of knee-high boots while carrying her essentials in a Fendi bag.

Ferne opted for a natural make-up look for the evening, wearing her hair back in a bun as locks framed her pretty face.

Leggy: The reality star slipped her feet into a pair of knee-high boots while carrying her essentials in a Fendi bag

Friends: Ferne (left) opted for a natural makeup look for the evening, wearing her hair back in a bun as locks framed her pretty face (pictured with fellow contestant Shannon Courtenay)

Ferne said of her time on the show, “It just felt like the right time in my life to be challenged. I had no idea what to expect, but I wanted to see how tough it really is.”

“You are stripped of everything, broken down to the point that you have no choice but to rebuild yourself. It was the opportunity of a lifetime and I’m so glad I did it.’

The grueling Channel 4 show returns to TV screens for series four in early September with the biggest lineup featuring 14 famous names getting tried in the heat of the Jordanian desert.

Hand in hand: Boxer Shannon (left) looked stunning in a mulberry mini dress she paired with a Gucci clutch

Here come the boys: contestants Calum Best, 41 (left) and Pete Wicks, 33 (right) also made their appearance

Smarty Pants: Pete looked neat in a black suit adorned with silver jewelry

It has been announced that in addition to actress Maisie Smith and football player Ashley Cain, the brothers AJ and Curtis Pritchard are also in the line-up.

The series will also be the longest to date with seven 60-minute episodes.

The original SAS: Who Dares Wins sees civilians undergoing military training exercises to test their physical and mental strength, and the celebrity spin-off launched in 2019.

Keep it casual: Calum kept it casual in a printed t-shirt that he layered with a leather jacket

Beautiful: Shannon flashed her long elegant pins as she made her way through the chic venue

Ashley Cain, whose daughter Azaylia died of leukemia last April aged eight months, is also among the reality stars hoping to prove themselves in the tough endurance show.

The former Ex On The Beach star said: ‘Losing my daughter was the hardest experience of my life. I think to fight trauma you have to step out of your comfort zone and see who you really are.

“There’s no better way to do that than on Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins, so when the opportunity arose, I grabbed it with both hands!”

Former US Marine Rudy Reyes, 50, also returns as Chief Instructor to lead the training, having replaced Ant Middleton.

Stunning: Olympian Jade Jones (left) glimpsed her toned midriff in a cropped top and pants as she was joined by a friend at the chic event

Reyes said: “SAS is known for the highest standards. We don’t care where they come from or what their assets are.

“We demand full throttle for excellence, regardless of celebrity, title or fame.”

Channel 4 cut ties with Middleton, 41, in March 2021 due to his “personal behaviour” and confirmed he would not participate in further series.

Middleton said it was his decision to quit the program because it had become a “reality show.”

Celebrity SAS: Who Dares Wins returns to Channel 4 on Sunday, September 4 at 9pm.