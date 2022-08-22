Jennifer Coolidge reveals she wants actress Jennifer Lawrence to play her in a biopic

Jennifer Coolidge recently admitted in an interview which actress she would like to play her in a biopic.

The star revealed that if a movie was made about her own life, she would like Jennifer Lawrence, 32, to play her, but joked that she would “probably decline the role.” Deadline.

The 60-year-old actress is best known for her role as Stifler’s Mom in the 1999 teen comedy American Pie and her role in The White Lotus.

The talented actress sat down with the entertainment publication earlier in August to discuss the second season of The White Lotus, which will premiere in October.

When asked who would play her in a biopic, Jennifer said, “If I could pick someone to play me, I think I’d have Jennifer Lawrence.”

She said she wasn’t sure the Hunger Games star would be interested in taking on the hypothetical role. “I mean, I don’t know if she’d like it — she’d probably refuse — but I really like her.”

Meanwhile, Jennifer, who has no children but previously dated Banks McClintock and Chris Kattan, recently joked that she’s slept with hundreds of people since she played the role of the MILF in the coming-of-age movie, American Pie.

She explained that Variety“I was so happy with American Pie and the MILF thing. Being a MILF has helped me a lot and I got a lot of sexual action from American Pie.

“There were so many benefits to making that film. There would be like 200 people I would never have slept with.’

The talented White Lotus star is also known for playing manicurist Paulette Bonafonte in the Legally Blonde films opposite Reese Witherspoon and has been dealing with fans who flock to her to take impressions of her ditsy character’s famous line.

In Legally Blonde 2: Red, White And Blonde, Paulette says, ‘Oh my god, you look like Fourth of July! I really want a hot dog.”

Jennifer told Variety‘All day and all night. You know, so many people like to say it on a plane, for God’s sake! It’s exhausting, this hot dog story! But I have to go. I have to go with it and say, ‘Oh my God, you sound just like me when you say that!’

Jennifer will reappear as Paulette in the upcoming Legally Blonde 3, but revealed she hasn’t seen a script for the film yet.

She said, “Everyone keeps talking about it. I’m very excited about the script coming my way, but I haven’t seen it yet!’

The actress has a number of projects to her name, including A Cinderella Story and Promising Young Woman. When you talk to Deadlineshe opened up about the importance of being thankful in the industry.

“The first most depressing lesson I ever learned on a set was when I went to do Legally Blonde, and there was an actor, a television actor I’d seen on TV, a funny guy, and he was the studio parking attendant.” .’

“And I remember thinking, ‘We should be thankful. I was thinking, I could do this movie here, and then it could serve as a waitress again. Nothing is written in stone.’