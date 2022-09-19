Jennifer Coolidge reveals a spray tan for her role in The White Lotus sent her to the emergency room

Jennifer Coolidge, 61, revealed in an interview with Allure, via Weekly entertainmentthat the actress had to go to the emergency room after an allergic reaction to a spray tan she received for her role in The White Lotus.

Talking about her preparation for the role, the Siren said, “I didn’t want to look like a big white marshmallow on the beach in Hawaii, so I used a spray tan.

“I got on the plane and I started to feel really weird. By the time I got off the plane, I had to go to the emergency room.’

Proud winner: Jennifer won the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie Award for The White Lotus – pictured at the 74th Primetime Emmys at Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Monday

Siren’s skills as an actress continue to impress for nearly three decades in film and television. She is best known for her roles as Jeanine “Stifler’s Mom” ​​Stifler in the American Pie film series and as Paulette Bonafonté Parcelle in the Legally Blonde film series.

At the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards on Monday, she won the Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie for The White Lotus.

Coolidge will reprise her role in the second season of the critically acclaimed show, which premieres in October.

Allergic reaction: Spray tan gone wrong: Jennifer Coolidge’s White Lotus tan landed her in the hospital – pictured in The White Lotus

The actress once again takes on the role of Tanya McQuoid for the show, who follows vacationers as they laze in paradise for a week, though not all is as it seems.

Coolidge’s character is a troubled woman whose mother dies before her vacation begins.

The Emmy Award winner’s involvement in the second season is impressive, considering the number of other upcoming projects she’ll be working on soon.

Lovely in Leopard: Jennifer attended the Los Angeles premiere of the new HBO Limited series The White Lotus – pictured at Bel-Air Bay Club on July 7, 2021

In addition to reprising her role as Paulette Parcelle in the third Legally Blonde film, she has also voiced a character in the upcoming animated film, Pierre the Pigeon-Hawk. She has two films in post production, which have completed filming: Shotgun Wedding and We Have A Ghost.

Coolidge will also star in the television series The Watcher, which revolves around a married couple who move into a new home and are stalked by someone who calls himself “The Watcher.”

During her latest interview, Coolidge said her recent success comes after many decades of rejection, which made her fearless because she felt she had nothing to lose.

Busy Girl: In addition to reprising her role as Paulette Parcelle in the third Legally Blonde movie, she’s also voiced a character in the upcoming animated movie, Pierre the Pigeon-Hawk, and has two movies in post production that have finished shooting – pictured at the 73rd Primetime Emmy Awards at LA LIVE on September 19, 2021 in Los Angeles, California

“The saddest thing about life is that you only make decisions about yourself,” she noted.

‘If I don’t get great roles, I come to the conclusion that people think I’m not capable of that. And then I decide I can’t do that. You basically have to have a Mike White (producer who gave her the part of White Lotus) come in and say, ‘I think you can do this.’

She added that she is now being chased for projects, saying, “People I could never get in — all of a sudden they’re asking me to be a part of their stuff.”