Jennifer Coolidge praised for opening up about sexploits after American Pie – slept with 200 people

Jennifer Coolidge has gained a legion of supporters after she opened up about her sexploits following her role in American Pie — revealing she slept with 200 people after the 1999 film came out.

Coolidge, 60, has been getting a lot of acclaim on the internet after she confessed to having sex with hundreds of partners more than two decades ago thanks to her infamous role as Stifler’s mother in the comedy film.

People on the internet have now branded the actress a ‘true icon’, ‘hero’ and ‘queen’ ahead of the unveiling, with one claiming they want to be her when they grow up and another asking her to run for president. .

Coolidge was the original ‘MILF’ (which stands for mother I’d like to f**k), as the term was coined in the film by her teenage son’s classmate, Paul Finch (played by Eddie Kaye Thomas), who wanted to go with her.

After its release, she was thrust into the spotlight — but starring as a sexy mom not only helped her career, it helped her sex life too.

“I played a lot to be a MILF and I got a lot of sexual action from American Pie,” she told Variety recently.

“There were so many benefits to making that film. I mean, there would be like 200 people I would never have slept with.”

The actress added that the “special attention” she received extended beyond her bedroom antics and into the film industry as well.

She added: “People I could never get in to — all of a sudden they’re asking me to be part of their stuff.”

Many Twitter users were captivated by Coolidge’s confession and took to the app to praise her for being so open.

“Jennifer Coolidge is my idol,” one person wrote, while another added, “Jennifer Coolidge gives recognizable queen energy and is effortlessly hilarious.”

“Proud of her,” someone else joked. A fourth tweet read, “I’m here if you’re looking for number 201.”

Another user said: ‘She introduced an entire generation of horny teens to the concept of ‘MILF’. She has served our society in a way that no other human being has done since and that’s why I’m proud of her!’

“Get them, girl, don’t leave crumbs,” wrote another.

Others labeled her the “greatest of all time” and called her a “legend” and “gay icon.”

“She’s Mother Supreme,” another tweet read, while someone else tweeted, “She’s my hero.”

“My inspiration,” said one Twitter user.

“Count your blessings, you must exist at the same time as a true icon,” agreed another.

The hit comedy – starring Jason Biggs, Chris Klein, Alyson Hannigan, Natasha Lyonne, Thomas Ian Nicholas, Tara Reid, Mena Suvari, Eddie Kaye Thomas, Seann William Scott, Eugene Levy and Shannon Elizabeth – was a huge success, and earned more than $235 million at the box office worldwide, according to Box Office Mojo.

It followed five classmates, four of whom made a pact to lose their virginity before the end of the school year.

Before getting the part in American Pie, she recalled struggling to break into the industry.

“10 years of my auditioning life,” she recalled to Variety. “None of that got a job.”

But after so many decades of rejection, Coolidge said it made her stronger — and she became fearless because she felt like she had nothing to lose.

‘The fear is gone when you are so used to losing. There’s some freedom in that,” she explained.

The 60-year-old is also known for playing Paulette Bonafonté Parcelle in Legally Blonde. Her other acting credits include Best in Show, A Cinderella Story, Click, Date Movie, The Secret Life of the American Teenager, 2 Broke Girls and The White Lotus – just to name a few.