Jennifer Coolidge confesses she slept with 200 people after infamous role in American Pie

After becoming a sensation almost overnight playing Stifler’s mom, the 60-year-old actress admitted that she “got a lot of fun as a MILF” and “got a lot of sexual action from American Pie” in 1999.

“There were so many benefits to making that film. I mean there would be like 200 people I would never have slept with,” the Legally Blonde star told me. Variety.

While portraying the matriarch of the Stifler family, her character tried every possible way to seduce her teenage son’s classmate, Paul Finch.

During the film, she has sex with Finch, much to her son’s horror, and the duo have a few more flirtations, earning her the reputation of being a ‘MILF’ [‘Mother I’d like to f**k.]’

The performance led to her starring role in American Pie 2, The Broken Hearts Club: A Romantic Comedy, Legally Blonde, A Cinderella Story and a small role in Friends.

In her last interview, Coolidge said that after so many decades of rejection, she became fearless because she felt she had nothing to lose.

“Ten years of my auditioning life,” she told the magazine, “it didn’t turn out to be a job. The fear is gone when you are so used to losing. There’s some freedom in that.’

The star also shared that she almost said no to her role of Tanya in The White Lotus, even though her friend, series creator Mike White, wrote the part for her.

“I didn’t like the way I looked,” she said while arriving during COVID-19, something she’s been very honest about.

And she added that she had no idea that The White Lotus would become such a big hit when she was filming the first season.

“The best part was that no one knew if it was going to work!” said the star.

But she was just as happy that she got so much movie time: “I feel like the coach asked the other actors to let me dribble the ball more. Occasionally pass the ball to Jennifer. I can shoot now.’

And she owes that to White Lotus creator White.

“I’ve done one thing very well in my life,” she said.

‘I have chosen good friends. as Mike [White] was never successful, and we did “White Lotus” as a play in a small theater where everyone paid $10 to see it, it would still be one of the greatest things that ever happened to me. Because it was a great job that no one else thought I could do.

“Whatever Mike White has done for me, I would wish that on any actor,” Coolidge added. “Even if they fail. We all want a challenge – something really scary that we may not succeed in. I think we all want that chance.”

And now she has regained her confidence after years of blaming herself for her choices.

“The saddest thing about life is that you only make decisions about yourself,” she noted.

‘If I don’t get great roles, I come to the conclusion that people think I’m not capable of that. And then I decide I can’t do that. You should actually have a Mike White come in and say, ‘I think you can do this.’

Now she is being chased for projects.

“People I could never get in — all of a sudden they’re asking me to be part of their stuff,” she said.