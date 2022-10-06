Jennifer Coolidge and Aubrey Plaza lead cast of The White Lotus as tensions simmer in new trailer

Murder and chaos in paradise? It’s normal business at The White Lotus as the hit HBO series returns for a second season.

The new trailer for the upcoming series has been released and features returning cast member Jennifer Coolidge alongside a host of new characters checking in to the exclusive hotel, this time in Sicily.

The trailer opens with wealthy heiress Tanya McQuaid (Jennifer) arriving at the hotel with her husband Greg (Jon Giles) and her assistant Portia (Haley Lu Richardson).

Tanya tells a hotel employee: ‘When I stay in a White Lotus, I always have an unforgettable time, always.’

Viewers will then be introduced to some of the new faces staying at the resort, including the Di Grasso family, consisting of Bert (F. Murray Anderson), his son Dominic (Michael Imperioli), and Dominic’s son Albie (Adam Di Marco).

Tension is already rising among the group when it becomes clear that many members of their family have not joined them during the holiday.

A waitress says to them, ‘You’re here to get to know your Sicilian roots? Sounds like a fun boys outing.’

Harper is seen saying to her husband, “There’s a reason they invited us here. It’s like you sold your business, you got rich and now he’s your best friend’

Bet replies, “It wasn’t a boy’s trip.”

Albie says, “We’re on a family vacation right now, and there’s three of us because all the women in our family hate you.”

Elsewhere, couple Harper (Aubrey Plaza) and Ethan Spiller are on vacation with their friends Cameron (Theo James) and Daphne Babcock (Meghann Fahy).

But things clearly don’t go well with the group when Cameron tells his wife about Ethan and Harper, “Now that he’s full, I think he regrets marrying such a dud.”

Then Ethan is seen asking his wife, “What’s the matter with you?”

Expressing her suspicions about their friends, she says, “There’s a reason they invited us here. It’s like you sold your business, you got rich and now he’s your best friend.’

We see the DiGrasso’s eating in the evening while Bert declares: ‘Flirting is one of the joys of life.’

Dominic says, “You’re 80 years old,” to which his father replies, “But the women I desire remain young. You can talk about that.’

Bert then sees how he invites two local women to the hotel and informs the reception that they will be in and out for the duration of his stay.

Tensions rise between Tanya and Greg – who met in season one – because he’s not happy that she took her assistant on a trip.

He says to her, “You’re taking your assistant on vacation with your husband.”

Tanya replies, “It’s not like she’s going to be in bed with us.”

She is then seen confiding in Portia that she fears Greg has been unfaithful, saying, “I don’t know what’s going on with Greg, but I think it’s b******t. Do you think he’s having an affair?’

Drama: An elderly male guest says ‘the women I want stay young’ when two brunettes enter the hotel restaurant

Several photos of couples getting intimate are interspersed with a body bag being rolled out of the hotel before Daphne marvels at being in Sicily.

She tells other holidaymakers: ‘Italy is so romantic. You’re going to die, they’ll have to drag you out of here.’

The first season of The White Lotus featured a standout cast that included Murray Bartlett, Natasha Rothwell, Connie Britton, Coolidge, Alexandra Daddario, Jake Lacy, Brittany O’Grady and Sydney Sweeney.

Steve Zahn, Lukas Gage, Fred Hechinger and Kekoa Kekumano and Molly Shannon also appeared.

The show was the big winner of this year’s Emmy Awards, taking home a whopping 10 gongs, including Outstanding Limited of Anthology Series.

The White Lotus will be available on Sky and NOW from Monday 31 October.