Jennifer Connelly joins Joel Edgerton in the new Apple TV Plus sci-fi drama series Dark Matter

As her TNT series Snowpiercer draws to a close, Jennifer Connelly has found her next TV project in Apple TV Plus’ Dark Matter.

The 51-year-old actress has signed on to star alongside Joel Edgerton in the TV adaptation of Blake Crouch’s 2016 novel of the same name, via Variety.

The show will be Connelly’s third TV series in her long career, following Snowpiercer and 2000-2001’s The $treet.

The series follows Jason Dessen (Edgerton), a physicist, professor, and family man who – one night while walking the streets of Chicago home – is kidnapped into an alternate version of his life.

“The wonderment quickly turns into a nightmare as he tries to return to his reality amid the multiverse of lives he could have led,” the Apple TV Plus series description reads.

“In this labyrinth of baffling realities, he embarks on a harrowing journey to return to his real family and save them from the most terrifying, unbeatable enemy imaginable: himself,” the description concludes.

Connelly will play Jason Dessen’s wife, Daniela, in the series, which picked up Apple TV Plus in late March with a nine-episode order.

Author Blake Crouch will adapt his own novel — which was hailed as one of the best sci-fi novels of this decade when released in 2016.

He will write the series and act as showrunner and executive producer, while Matt Tolmach (Jumanji) will also serve as executive producer.

David Manpearl will also be executive proud for Matt Tolmach Productions, while Edgerton will also serve as executive producer himself.

Jakob Verbruggen (Invasion, The Alienist) will also direct the first three episodes of the series, which will be produced by Sony Pictures Television.

This show will be the third TV project to come out of Crouch’s books, after Fox’s Wayward Pines and TNT’s Good Behavior.

Connelly plays Melanie Cavill on TNT’s Snowpiercer, returning for its fourth and final season in 2023.

She also returned to the big screen this summer with Top Gun: Maverick, where she played Penny Benjamin.

The actress is attached to star in the dark comedy Bad Behavior starring Ben Whishaw and Alice Englert, making her directorial debut.

