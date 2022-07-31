Jennifer Aniston wishes Friends co-star Lisa Kudrow happy 59th birthday with throwback snaps

Jennifer Aniston proved on Saturday that friends are for life.

The Golden Globe Award winner celebrated her former Friends co-star Lisa Kudrow’s 59th birthday with some adorable throwback photos of the duo.

“Happy Birthday @lisakudrow,” Aniston, 53, wrote in a photo of the two women taken at the 29th People’s Choice Awards in 2003, which she shared on her Instagram Stories.

“Love you,” she added on the next slide, which showed a GIF of them jumping up and down like Rachel Green and Phoebe Buffay from Friends.

In another photo, Aniston showed her affection for Lisa by giving her a kiss on the temple as the blonde star made a kissing face at the camera.

The actress added a red heart emoji, a birthday cake emoji and a kissing face to the snap.

The two women – who played together in the popular American sitcom for 10 years from 1994 to 2004 – have a close bond. So close, in fact, that Kudrow’s son Julian Stern (24) thought Aniston was his mother.

Last year, Kudrow revealed in an episode of Conan that Julian spent so much time on the Friends set as a child that he “got a little confused.”

“He would fly on her lap. Well, she’s a love bug, and it made sense. And I was always happy for everyone who Julian felt love for and who she felt,” she recalls.

“But then she’d be at home on TV, and he’d say, ‘Mama!'” Kudrow said.

“I’m kind of analytical, so I’m like, ‘Is this wishful thinking? Do they have some kind of higher soul connection that I don’t have with him?’ I’m happy for both of them,” she joked.

Last year, Kudrow also praised Aniston and their other Friends colleague Courteney Cox for showing up for her when her mother died at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, while appearing on SiriusXM’s The Howard Stern Show.

‘These women came running, that was very nice. They came to the funeral, it wasn’t much attention, and they were there,” she said.

The cast of Friends, including Cox, Matthew Perry, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc, reunited last May for the HBO Max reunion special, at which point Kudrow told PEOPLE how deep of a bond she shared with her co-stars.

“I feel like we can pick up where we left off, and no time has passed. We’re connected no matter what,” she said.