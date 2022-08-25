Jennifer Aniston will join Jimmy Kimmel for a special tribute to Norman Lear, 100

The Morning Show actress Jennifer Aniston is participating.

Thursday it was revealed by Variety the 53-year-old Friends vet will team up with Jimmy Kimmel, Amy Poehler and Octavia Spencer for a special about 100-year-old TV icon Norman Lear.

Norman Lear: 100 Years of Music and Laughter will air on ABC in late September.

The team: The Morning Show actress Jennifer Aniston joins in. On Thursday, Variety revealed that the 53-year-old Friends vet will be making a special about 100-year-old TV icon Norman Lear along with Jimmy Kimmel, Amy Poehler and Octavia Spencer.

The producer was behind several popular TV shows such as Good Times, The Jeffersons and All In The Family.

He also worked on Maude, One Day At A Time and The Nancy Walker Show.

The synopsis reads: “The one night celebration in honor of the famed producer’s life and legacy features intimate conversations, special performances and surprising reunions that pay tribute to the man behind some of television’s greatest stories celebrating his 100th anniversary.” .’

The special will premiere on ABC on Thursday, September 22, and will be available on Hulu the following day.

On her hit series: Aniston seen with Julianna Margulies in the hit series The Morning Show

“I have always believed that music and laughter have added time to my life. I’ve seen a lot in my 100 years, but I never thought America would be front row for my birthday,” he said in a statement via Variety.

Aniston and Kimmel spoke to Lear during the reenactment of The Facts Of Life in December.

This comes after Aniston showed her fans she’s lived it up this summer and shared a selfie of herself on the beach.

The Friends star smiled at the camera as she soaked up the sun while relaxing on the sand.

With summer already half way through, the talented actress had the chance to spend time by the ocean amid her busy schedule.

Selfie time: Aniston shared a selfie with her Instagram followers as she soaked up the sun on the beach

The Morning Show actress uploaded a selfie to her 40.6 million followers on her Instagram main page.

The award-winner shared a glimpse of a black, thin-strap swimsuit for when she wanted to take a dip in the shimmering water behind her.

Jennifer donned reflective sunglasses and a fashionable sun hat to keep the blazing sun off her face.

Cute! The actress and her co-star, Reese Witherspoon, have collaborated on the hit series, The Morning Show

The beauty’s hair fell in natural waves over her shoulders. She added a caption, but chose not to write words.

Instead, Jennifer chose to add emojis like the waving hand, the sun, and a red heart to express her excitement for going on a trip.

The producer had a tiny chunk of time on her schedule to wipe herself out for a memorable outing.

Talented: The star has been a prominent figure in Hollywood and has been nominated and received several accolades throughout her career; pictured in 2021 with the Sherry Lansing Leadership award

Jennifer’s latest appearance on Apple TV’s The Morning Show has earned her incredible critical acclaim. The big hit was first broadcast in 2019.

The businesswoman not only stars as Alex Levy in the series, but is also one of the show’s producers.

She was not on the list of actors who received recent Emmy Award nominations. However, her co-star, Reese Witherspoon, did receive a lead actor nomination.

When Jennifer is not on set or busy working on her successful hair care brand, LolaVie, she likes to take time for herself and to be with her dogs.

In an interview with Rushthe actress discussed what helps her through stressful, busy days.

‘My dogs. They have no care in the world except you, eating and peeing and playing with a ball. It’s unconditional love,” she explained.

‘It’s so nice. That, and good friends and meditation. That is all essential, especially in these times.’

The Marley & Me star also explained the importance of prioritizing work-life balance.

‘Work is important and I love my job. I have so much fun, I work hard, but when I’m free, I really appreciate it,” she said. ‘I’m not a workaholic. I work to live, I don’t live to work.’