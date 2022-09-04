Jennifer Aniston takes it all off in the shower as she promotes her new hair brand LolaVie

<!–

Jennifer Aniston didn’t seem to mind pulling out all the stops to promote a new product from her hair care brand, LolaVie hair.

On her latest Instagram on Sunday, the 53-year-old actress appeared naked taking a shower and washed her hair while teasing “Something is coming (shower emoji) 9.8.22.”

Just three weeks ago, the Friends alum promoted a new hair oil from her popular hair care line on social media.

The Morning Show star stepped into the celebrity beauty brand space a year ago.

So far, the company has focused on releasing reasonably priced hair care products such as the recently released hair oil, a detangler and leave-in conditioner.

All products are listed as plant-based, cruelty-free and sustainable.

Documents obtained by Page six indicate that the Emmy winner can venture further into the cosmetics space, as the company has also trademarked the name for its face and body lotion, shower gel and candles.

The actor turned entrepreneur has struck a deal with Vital Proteins to promote their products and has even created her own bar for the company where she is now the Chief Creative Officer.

The side projects don’t seem to get in the way of Jennifer’s acting career.

She has been working on season three of The Morning Show with co-star and friend Reese Witherspoon.

The busy actor is also looking forward to Murder Mystery Two’s debut with Adam Sandler sometime in 2023.

Jennifer stars in Hail Mary, a true story of a former Miss USA contestant who becomes a successful sports manager.