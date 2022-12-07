Jennifer Aniston lets her cardigan fall off her shoulders as she chats up Jon Hamm

Jennifer Aniston had a fun encounter with Jon Hamm this week.

The 53-year-old Friends vet was seen chatting with her 51-year-old Morning Show costar Jon Hamm as she pops Vital Proteins protein bars in a video shared on Instagram on Wednesday. The beauty dropped her cardigan from her tanned shoulders to show off her tank top as she looked up at him.

The two have been romantically linked by tabloids like Star, even though he’s exploded about how much he’s in love and wants to settle down with his current girlfriend, Anna Osceola.

In September, Hamm said he was “deeply” in love with Osceola.

His relationship is “even more meaningful,” he said, adding that he’s open to “the possibility of things like getting married, having kids, you know, defining a new version of happiness, life, well-being.”

He told Howard Stern on his SiriusXM show, “All that stuff that sounds lame and whatever, but it’s real and, for lack of a better word, it’s what I work for. What’s different from that.’

Meanwhile, Aniston told Allure magazine this fall that she wants to date and is open to love after two divorces.

The Emmy winner was married to Brad Pitt and then Justin Theroux.

In the new video posted to Aniston’s Instagram page, she is seen offering Vital Proteins strength bars — which contain 160 calories — to the Morning Show crew. Several people pick them up and she has none left.

That’s when Hamm appears and finds out about her position.

He notices that the bars have run out, which is when she offers him a protein pack to put in his coffee. He asks if it’s free, she says yes, and he takes off with the package, leaving her ready to roll her eyes.

Aniston has served as Chief Creative Officer of Vital Proteins for the past year.

In May, the Murder Mystery star revealed that she helped create a branded protein bar loved by Kourtney Kardashian.

“I made a bar with @vitalproteins! TODAY they are finally out. I hope you like them! ,” the actress – who stars on The Morning Show with Reese Witherspoon – wrote in her Instagram caption.

In the video, she talks about the sweet treat.

“This is a Vital Proteins bar that I helped make. It’s very exciting. It’s made with all these delicious ingredients,” she said.

Then she takes a bite out of one of them: “Ohhh it’s just so good, it’s so good.”

The beauty had a fresh color and beautiful highlights from her hairstylist friend Chris McMillan.

She held up the bar, which had a beige cover with white letters on it. It said Vital Proteins and Jennifer Aniston just below.

There are three flavors: Peanut Butter Fudge – Maca & Maqui Berry, Cold Brew Coffee – Maca & Cordyceps, and Dark Chocolate Coconut – Reishi & Lion’s Mane.

The Vital Proteins website states, “Three delicious protein and collagen bars developed in collaboration with our Chief Creative Officer, Jennifer Aniston.

‘Perfect for any time of the day: in the morning, between meals or on the go.

“A satisfying bar in a convenient, stash-and-go format for an ‘whenever’ snack – less than 200 calories!”

And the mix is ​​enticing: “14g Protein Blend: Includes 6g Collagen Peptides <1g Sugar and <200 Calories," the website reads.

According to the site, collagen is the most abundant protein in the body and helps give structure to our hair, skin, nails, bones, ligaments and tendons. Thanks to collagen, we can move, bend and stretch better. Collagen also ensures that the hair shines, the skin glows and the nails stay strong.’

Collagen is a protein consisting of the amino acids glycine, proline, hydroxyproline and arginine.

In April, the star, who is a size 2, shared First For Women magazine exactly how she manages to look so youthful, even while working full-time on her acting career and managing companies like LolaVie Haircare.

The 5ft5in cover girl admitted that she keeps her diet in check by starting her day off with warm lemon water and she also takes climbing lessons on her stair climber.

But the best part of her day is the time she takes to meditate, the onlooker said.

In the Curbs Cravings: Breakfast With A Twist column, the blonde beauty said, “During quarantine, I loved to cook.”

The Cake actress added: “When I wake up I have warm lemon water, then a shake or avocado and eggs. I’ve found ways to make eggs in every possible way.’

The ex-wife of Oscar-winning actor Brad Pitt then shared, “But I also do oatmeal with a whipped egg white.

“Do it right before the oatmeal finishes cooking — it gives extra protein and this fluffy texture that’s delicious.”

In an interview with Radio Times promoting her Apple TV+ show The Morning Show, Aniston revealed that intermittent fasting (IF) has changed her life.

She practices a version of IF, the 16:8 diet.

‘I do intermittent fasting, so no food in the morning. I noticed a big difference by not eating solid food for 16 hours.’

As for sports, she said First For Women does the job but likes variety.