Jennifer Aniston, Jimmy Kimmel, and Sean Hayes fly back to LA after group vacation in The Bahamas

Jennifer Aniston, Sean Hayes, Jason Bateman and Jimmy Kimmel all flew back to Los Angeles on Wednesday after vacationing in the Bahamas together.

Before taking their private plane, Jennifer and Sean forced a young fan named Liam Kane to pose for a photo next to what appeared to be his father.

Little Liam also charmed Jimmy into smiling for a selfie.

East West home is best! Jennifer Aniston (L), Sean Hayes (R), Jason Bateman and Jimmy Kimmel all flew back to Los Angeles on Wednesday after vacationing in the Bahamas together

Not pictured was Hayes’ SmartLess podcast co-host Jason Bateman, who TMZ reported wearing a wide-brimmed straw hat, indicating he was “still in vacation mode.”

Aniston was the only member of the A-list group to publicly part a photo of themselves sunbathing on the beach during their lavish island getaway.

Kimmel has been on summer vacation since June 18, but he is expected to take over the hosting duties of his ABC talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live! on August 8

Smile! Before catching their private plane, Jennifer and Sean obliged a young fan named Liam Kane (2-L) to pose for a photo next to what appeared to be his father (L)

“Thanks Jimmy and Jen!” Little Liam also charmed Jimmy to smile for a selfie

Talented trio: Not pictured was Hayes’ SmartLess podcast co-host Jason Bateman (M, pictured in 2020), who TMZ reported wearing a wide-brimmed straw hat that indicated he was “still in vacay mode”

Selfie time! Aniston was the only member of the A-list group to publicly share a photo of themselves on the beach during their lavish island getaway (pictured Monday)

The 51-year-old comedian recruited guest hosts Sean Hayes, Chelsea Handler, RuPaul, Kerry Washington, Dana Carvey, Anthony Anderson and Mark Rober during his absence.

The 53-year-old Friends alumnus will then executive produce and reprise her role as UBA co-host Alex Levy on the second season of The Morning Show, which was renewed on Apple TV+ on January 11.

The series – based on Brian Stelter’s 2013 book Top of the Morning – also stars Reese Witherspoon, Steve Carell, Billy Crudup, Julianna Margulies, Mark Duplass and Gugu Mbatha-Raw.

miss me? Kimmel has been on summer vacation since June 18, but he is expected to take over the hosting duties of his ABC talk show Jimmy Kimmel Live! on August 8 (photo June 17)

The show must go on! The 51-year-old comedian recruited guest hosts Sean Hayes (R, pictured June 24), Chelsea Handler, RuPaul, Kerry Washington, Dana Carvey, Anthony Anderson and Mark Rober in his absence