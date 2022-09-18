Jennifer Aniston buys $14.8M mansion from Oprah, near Harry and Meghan

Jennifer Aniston bought Oprah Winfrey’s beautiful four-bedroom farmhouse on a 4,320-square-foot, 1-acre lot, making her the newest rich and famous resident of Montecito, California, just east of Santa Barbara. The 53-year-old Friends star, who also owns a $20.97 million Bel Air mansion, paid $14.8 million for the mansion, which Queen of Daytime TV, 68, bought for $10 in early 2021. .5 million.

On her purchase of a 2.1-acre complex with a Mediterranean-style main house and two small houses a year ago, Winfrey split the original property and sold the two small houses for $2.3 million to longtime personal trainer and real estate manager, Bob Greene.

The Morning Show actress is sure to be in good company, as the area has been a tycoon for A-listers in recent years, including Prince Harry, his wife, Meghan Markle, Ellen Degeneres, Ariana Grande, Gwyneth Paltrow, and Rob Lowe. Pictured: Oprah’s current estate in Montecito, which is worth approximately $90 million.

Aniston’s new home, built in 1998, has picturesque ocean and mountain views, multiple terraces, landscaped gardens and a huge driveway nestled among oak trees at the end of a long driveway, according to Architectural Digest.

The home has plenty of privacy for the TV favorite on the heavily wooded grounds, while the expansive lawns and expansive driveway make it perfect for entertaining.

The Emmy winner, who has a reported net worth of $320 million, according to a report by Cosmopolitan, is known for her starring role as Rachel Green in the iconic sitcom Friends, but she’s soon venturing into a new industry.

Earlier this month, Aniston shared a photo to promote a new product from her hair care brand, LolaVie hair. The artist stepped into the competitive celebrity beauty space a year ago with a company focused on releasing reasonably priced hair care products, such as the recently released hair oil, detangling treatment and leave-in conditioner. All products are listed as plant-based, cruelty-free and sustainable.

Documents obtained by Page Six indicate that the actress could venture further into the cosmetics world, as the company has also applied for a trademark for the name for face and body lotion, shower gel and candles. The actor turned entrepreneur has struck a deal with Vital Proteins to promote their products and has even created her own bar for the company, where she is now the Chief Creative Officer.

The side projects don’t seem to get in the way of Jennifer’s acting career. She has been working on season three of The Morning Show with co-star and friend Reese Witherspoon.

The busy actor is also looking forward to the debut of Murder Mystery Two with Adam Sandler (pictured) sometime in 2023, plus Hail Mary, a true story of a former Miss USA contestant who becomes a successful sports manager.