Jennifer Aniston and Victor Meldrew are the same age

Fans have been left stunned after realizing that Jennifer Aniston is now the same age as One Foot in the Grave’s character, Victor Meldrew.

The Friends star turned 19,537 days old or 53-and-a-half on Tuesday, which is the same age as British actor Richard Wilson when the BBC drama’s first episode aired in 1990.

The bizarre Twitter page @MeldrewPoint shows the stark contrast between famous people and the grumpy sitcom character when they reach his age.

One person commented, ‘Hard to believe they are the same species at the time, let alone the same age!!’

People are pointing out that Jennifer Aniston is now the same age as Victor Meldrew, the character of One Foot in the Grave on Twitter

Sharing a photo of the beautiful Marley & Me star, the account wrote: ‘Happy Meldrew Point Day, Jennifer Aniston – she turned 19,537 days old, which is the age of Richard Wilson when episode 1 of One Foot In The Grave aired on January 4, 1990. I don’t believe it!’

Another person couldn’t believe that Jennifer is in her 50s and said, “She looks like she hasn’t aged at all.”

While another said, “It would be hilarious to see Aniston play the part in exactly the same way as Richard Wilson, same supporting cast, same storyline and everything!”

Other people were just confused by the account with one person writing “WTF is this account I found” alongside a smiling emoji. ‘

The Friends actor turned 19,537 days old or 53-and-a-half on Tuesday, which is the same age as actor Richard Wilson (pictured) when the BBC drama’s first episode aired in 1990.

One person pointed out that it’s hard to believe ‘they are the same species’, let alone the same age

For six seasons, Victor portrayed an irritated old man where everyday life became a struggle.

The hilarious character was forced into early retirement from his security guard job.

Richard, who recently turned 86, initially turned down the role because at 53 he was too young to play the grumpy character.

One Foot In The Grave ran for ten years before ending in 2000, with the moody Victor killed in a drive-through accident.

Shocked: One person couldn’t believe Jennifer’s age, saying the actress ‘looks like she hasn’t aged at all’

Other celebrities have also recently reached the unusual milestone, including Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl, Owen Wilson and Will Smith.

Speaking under the Foo Fighters singer’s post, one quipped, “I don’t believe it could be a Foo Fighters song for sure.”

On the Fresh Prince star’s post, another joked, “Hitting Meldrew Point and Chris Rock in the same year, what a time to be alive.”