Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon recreate their famous Friends scene

Jennifer Aniston and Reese Witherspoon recently started filming season 3 of their Apple TV Plus series The Morning Show, and they used their time together to re-enact one of their famous Friends scenes.

Aniston, 53, and Witherspoon, 46, were both featured in a video Witherspoon posted to Instagram, where they saw a photo of them on Friends.

Witherspoon played Jill Green, the younger sister of Aniston’s Rachel Green, who both got into an argument in the 14th episode of Friends season 6 – The One Where Chandler Can’t Cry – which they re-created.

In the short video, both Aniston and Witherspoon were looking at a photo of them both on Friends, with Witherspoon commenting, “Oh that’s sweet.”

Aniston asked, “Is this where you say the phrase you love so much?” as Witherspoon said, ‘This is… well we could say the rules. Do you remember your sentence?’

Aniston tried to remember before Witherspoon whispered it to her while Aniston said, “You can’t have Ross.”

‘Can not? Can’t have? The only thing I can’t have is dairy,” Witherspoon said as Aniston gasped as the short video ended.

The video wasn’t exactly the most faithful recreation, with the scene where Aniston’s Rachel actually said, “This is about you’re a brat, wanting what you can’t have,” before Witherspoon’s classic line.

The beloved co-stars recreated the line while they were printing for the first season of The Morning Show, and Aniston even shared the full clip on her Instagram just days before the show debuted.

“My pain in the little burst of sunshine, sister and I are working together again,” Aniston said in the caption.

“But this time we’ll be much kinder to each other. (Hmm, again, we’ll just have to wait and see…)’ she added.

The second season of The Morning Show earned three Emmy nominations: Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series (Reese Witherspoon), Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series (Billy Crudup), and Outstanding Guest Actress in a Drama Series (Marcia Gay Harden).

Both Aniston and Witherspoon return for the third season, with some high-profile new additions.

Jon Hamm has been added to the cast as Paul Marks, who is described as “a business titan who sets his sights on UBA.”

Nicole Beharie has also come on board to star as Christina Hunter, “a grounded, competitive and charismatic millennial who is a new anchor on The Morning Show.”