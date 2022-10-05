Jennifer Aniston and Justin Theroux are seen dining together in NYC

Jennifer Aniston was seen Friday at the same dinner party with her ex-husband Justin Theroux.

The beauty and her ex were spotted in a photo taken by a fan when they were joined by a select group of friends, including Howard Stern, his wife Beth, Jason Bateman, Jon Hamm and Jimmy Kimmel, for an Israeli meal at Laser Wolf in Williamsburg. , Brooklyn.

Aniston and Theroux have remained close over the years and have even sent each other birthday wishes on social media.

Close exes: Jennifer Aniston was seen Friday at the same dinner party in Brooklyn with her ex-husband Justin Theroux

The group: The beauty and her ex were spotted in a photo taken by a fan when they were joined by a select group of friends, including Howard Stern, his wife Beth, Jason Bateman, Jon Hamm and Jimmy Kimmel, among others, for an Israeli meal at Laser Wolf in Williamsburg, Brooklyn

Aniston is good friends with Jason and Jimmy, and she is currently filming Morning Show with Hamm.

A diner took the photo and sent it to the popular celebrity account DeuxMoi.

Justin sat next to a woman with long hair; it is not known if she was his date. Aniston sat next to Justin’s boyfriend and another woman.

This comes after Aniston said in September 2021 that she was ready to date again.

The crew was spotted at the upscale Williamsburg, Brooklyn, Laser Wolf restaurant (pictured)

The Israeli restaurant offers a beautiful view of the Manhattan skyline

The 53-year-old actress enjoyed being single after divorcing Theroux in 2018, but she’s eager to find a new partner, she said.

But she noted that it is difficult because of the coronavirus pandemic.

On SiriusXM’s Lunch With Bruce podcast, she said, “Nobody of importance has reached my radar. But I think it’s time. I think I’m ready to share myself with someone else. I didn’t want it for a long time, and I really loved being my own wife.

“Without, er, being part of a couple I’ve been part of since I was 20. So there was something really nice about taking the time.’

But the former Friends star isn’t interested in using dating apps to find a partner.

She said, ‘No ginger and no Raya please. I am an old school girl.

A romantic life: they met on the set of the movie Wanderlust; seen in 2016

They Were A Hollywood Power Couple For Years: Seen At The Vanity Fair Oscar Party In 2017

“There it is, chemistry, and you’ll meet on the other side of the room. People don’t come to people anymore, people don’t. It’s weird.’

Besides thinking a first kiss is “pretty important,” Jennifer — who was also previously married to Brad Pitt and dated Vince Vaughn and John Mayer — has a list of “necessities” in who she’s looking for.

She said, “The ease with which the conversation goes the first time. That’s a good indicator, confidence, but not arrogance.

“Humour, please, I beg you, beg you. Generous, er, kind to people, you know, it’s very little needed.

From him to her: Aniston and Theroux have stayed close over the years and have even sent each other birthday wishes on social media

He shared a funny picture of her: she was seen with a cigarette in her mouth

“Fitness is important and not just about how you look… I want to stay here for a very long time and not be in a wheelchair when I’m 80.”

The Brooklyn meal was notable in that it has been years since Stern has left his home for a meal in public because of his fear of catching COVID.

But strangely enough in the picture of him at the table he is not wearing a mask.

At work: Aniston has been in NYC to film The Morning Show with John Hamm; seen at the end of September

“Howard was there without even a mask. They were all seated at a large table…

Stern told restaurant staff this was his first night out since the start of the pandemic. Page six.

“Howard sat next to Jimmy and at one point seemed to be having a deep conversation with Jon Hamm as well.”

The former AGT host has been hiding in his $20 million Southampton mansion (pictured)

Stern (pictured with his parents in 1993) revealed earlier this year that his father Ben (left) had died of COVID-19

The former AGT host’s fears may not be entirely unfounded, as his father Ben Stern had passed away earlier this year at the age of 99 as a result of COVID-19.

He didn’t say much about his father’s passing, but did say he was working on new paintings with his father in mind.

DailyMail.com has reached out to Stern’s representatives for comment.