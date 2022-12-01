Jennifer Aniston and her dogs get into the holiday spirit by getting dressed up for Christmas tree shopping

Jennifer Aniston put on her stylish winter coat and got into the Christmas spirit by enjoying Christmas tree shopping on Thursday.

The Friends actress, 53, was pictured choosing her favorite tree, and also showed off a special reindeer decoration she bought, which hilariously mistook her two dogs for a toy.

The talented star recently lost her father and Days Of Our Lives actor, Jon Aniston, earlier last month on Nov. 11, which she confirmed to her fans with a special tribute.

Holiday Spirit! Jennifer Aniston, 53, uploaded a new photo series to her Instagram on Thursday that captured moments from when she went shopping for Christmas trees

The Just Go With It actress dressed warmly for the special occasion, donning a light gray wool coat that fell below her knees.

The beauty slipped into a pair of grey-hued soft bottoms to stay comfortable while strolling through the grand Christmas tree lot.

Her golden blonde hair was parted in the middle and fell in natural waves over her shoulders.

In the first holiday-themed photo she uploaded in the photo series, Jennifer was pictured trying to wrap her arms around a large tree she’d grown to love.

Nice decoration: Together with her Christmas tree, the Friends actress buys a cute wooden Rudolph decoration

The second photo she shared with her 41 million fans and followers was of a cute Rudolph decoration made entirely of wood.

Jennifer also showed a short clip of her two dogs wanting to play with the item, which is intended as a decorative piece.

In the caption to her post, the talented star humorously typed, “Good luck to all the wooden Rudolphs out there.”

The last photo she added to the photo series included her two adorable furry friends sitting patiently on the floor, with the wooden Rudolph placed in front of them.

During a recent interview with To tempt, the actress admitted she wasn’t a big fan of social media, explaining that she wasn’t, “good at it.”

Social Media: During a recent interview with Allure, Jennifer admitted that she wasn’t a huge fan of social media

She explained to the publication that the main reason she made the decision to join Instagram was to further promote her hair care line, LolaVie.

Jennifer added that in preparations to launch the line, “the pandemic hit and we didn’t launch. So I was just stuck with being on Instagram. It doesn’t happen by itself.’

During the interview, the Morning Show star also said that at her current stage of life, she feels “the best I am right now, better than I ever did when I was in my 20s or 30s, or mid-40s.”

She added, “I’d say I was in my late 30s, 40s, I’d been through some really hard things, and if I hadn’t gone through that I never would have become who I was meant to be. ‘

Sad Loss: Last month in November, Jennifer’s father and actor, Jon Aniston passed away at the age of 89

Heartfelt tribute: The actress penned a special tribute to her dad on Instagram and shared an assortment of throwback photos of the two together over the years

Last month, Jennifer lost her father and actor, Jon Aniston, when he passed away on Nov. 11 at the age of 89. He was known for his role in the popular soap opera Days Of Our Lives, in which he starred on and off for a total of 37 years.

The actress wrote a special tribute to her late father on Instagram to acknowledge his passing and also to honor his memory. The beauty has also uploaded a few throwback photos of the two together in the past.

She typed, “You were one of the most beautiful people I have ever known. I am so thankful that you ascended into heaven in peace and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing.’

“That song will now forever have an even greater meaning to me. I will love you until the end of time,” the star concluded.

The comment section was flooded with support and heartfelt condolences from stars such as Friends alum Lisa Kudrow, Kaley Cuoco, and Jennifer’s ex-husband, Justin Theroux.

Her Morning Show co-star, Reese Witherspoon, also shared a message, writing, “Sending you all my angels. I love you sister.’